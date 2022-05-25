ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.Korea conducts experiment in preparation for possible nuclear test, S.Korea says

 4 days ago
SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - North Korea appears to have conducted an experiment with a detonation device in preparation for its seventh nuclear test, South Korea's deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo said on Wednesday.

Kim also told a media briefing the North's missile test earlier in the day seemed to have involved its newly-developed Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

