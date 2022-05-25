ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Fox News Guest Wants To Use 'Man Traps' Instead Of Gun Control To Prevent Shootings

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
 3 days ago

A Fox News guest’s solution for school shootings is receiving Wile E. Coyote comparisons.

During an episode of “Hannity” on Tuesday, former New York Police Department Detective Pat Brosnan said schools should install “man traps” to capture potential shooters. Brosnan’s suggestion came after at least 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“Man traps, a series of interlocking doors at the school entrance that are triggered by a tripwire. The tripwire can be a gunshot, broken glass, a manual switch tossed by the school employee and it traps the shooter like a rat,” Brosnan said.

You can watch a clip from Brosnan’s appearance below:

According to his LinkedIn page, Brosnan received the New York State Police Officer of the Year award in 1990 . He has been a guest on Fox News for over two decades and has suggested man traps as a method to catch school shooters in the past.

“You have to be able to trap these guys in compartments when they come into the school when they elicit certain behavior,” Brosnan told Fox News host Neil Cavuto during coverage of the Santa Fe High School shooting that left eight students and two teachers dead in Santa Fe, Texas, in 2018 . “That’s the key, I’m a huge fan of it.”

After a mass shooting in San Jose, California, in 2021, Brosnan told Fox News viewers that the COVID-19 vaccine would be responsible for an increase in mass shootings .

“Once COVID starts to lift, these cowardly shooters will come out exactly in tandem with the number of vaccinations,” Brosnan said in 2021 per Insider. “You can be sure they probably got vaccinated. They were just scared to come out.”

Brosnan’s latest remarks sparked criticism from a number of Twitter users:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 91

Sean Mcguire
3d ago

Name a gun law that would stop this. I work at a data center. you have to have a card key to get in. If I need a vendor to work at the site I have to put there name in the system and escort them around the building. Security uses a man trap to control access. you they are in a bullet proof room you go through one door it closes behind you then you can open the next one Security can lock the second door if needed. No one gets in without permission. Why can't schools do the same. It's not hard and would have stopped this shooter

Reply(18)
25
Jon Dickson
3d ago

Limited access is indeed a good idea, along with solid fencing, metal detectors, armed guards (Professional armed guards , NOT RETIREES.) Bulletproof glass in all ground floor doors and windows. THIS IS NOT A FEDERAL GOVERNMENT nor a STATE issue. It's got to be done by school districts and THOSE THAT FUND THEM. In other words WE THE PEOPLE.

Reply(15)
5
Gail Parsons
3d ago

Man traps sounds like a possible solution, rather than taking away guns from law abiding citizens.

Reply(10)
14
