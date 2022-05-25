ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Wild Waves to celebrate 45 years when it opens Saturday

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMtrV_0fpTMZ6X00

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Wild Waves Theme & Water Park will celebrate 45 years of being in business when it opens for the 2022 season this Saturday.

The theme park, located in Federal Way, will have new thrills for its guests, such as a new Dive-In Movies feature.

“Our team is ready to welcome guests for another summer of thrills,” said Jody Kneupper, park president. “The water park at Wild Waves is always a favorite and this year we have an incredibly bright addition; a massive new LED screen that delivers amazing quality day or night.”

The park will also offer new food and beverage options and even new comfort areas for guests.

Park-goers will also see new restrooms at the front gate, new party facilities and a new sun deck next to Hook’s Lagoon, providing a place to relax.

Those who buy a season pass by May 28 will get an upgrade to the Gold pass, which includes free parking, a souvenir bottle and three free tickets for friends (see the park website for exact details).

The park spans 70 acres and offers thrill rides and an outdoor water park.

