Elk Grove Zoo Could Open By Summer 2027

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — We got our first look at the timeline for opening a new zoo in Elk Grove.

Sacramento Zoo leaders are currently in negotiations to move the facility to vacant farmland along Kammerer Road.

According to an update released this week, construction could begin in the spring of 2025. Animals would be moved to the new zoo in spring 2027

The zoo would then open to the public in the summer of 2027.

The project still needs to undergo financial and environmental review before being approved.