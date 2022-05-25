ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Newcastle chase Jack Harrison and Sven Botman

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpcYH_0fpTLXIs00

What the papers say

Newcastle are lining up potential transfers and have their eye on 25-year-old Leeds winger Jack Harrison and Lille’s 22-year-old centre back Sven Botman, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The same paper reports Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will have £200million to spend in the summer following confirmation of the club’s new ownership.

And Tuchel has an eight-player shortlist to use up the cash, including 23-year-old Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and 20-year-old RB Leipzig centre-half Josko Gvardiol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoHiH_0fpTLXIs00
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will have £200million to spend in the summer (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Aston Villa have joined those vying for Burnley centre-half James Tarkowski, according to The Times. The 29-year-old is available on a free transfer and has been linked to Everton.

And West Ham are organising a move for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall. According to the Evening Standard, a move will be made for the 25-year-old if Forest fail to win promotion to the Premier League on Saturday.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gareth Bale: Spanish publication Marca reports the 32-year-old Wales forward is set to leave Real Madrid in the summer but was turned down by Atletico Madrid.

Nayef Aguerd: 90 Min reports West Ham are close to securing a deal with Rennes for the 26-year-old defender.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Liverpool on their knees as Real Madrid defy the odds t win Champions League

Liverpool were denied a seventh European crown as Real Madrid became kings of the continent once again thanks to Vinicius Junior’s strike in a Champions League final marred by chaos outside the Stade de France. Paris stepped in as host after UEFA stripped St Petersburg of the showpiece following...
UEFA
newschain

Fines warning as Liverpool fans flock to Paris for Champions League final

Liverpool fans have been warned they could be fined almost £115 for wearing their club’s colours in an area of Paris ahead of the Champions League final. The Reds will take on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday, and supporters have been flocking to the French capital since Thursday morning.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sven Botman
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Thomas Tuchel
newschain

Liverpool celebrate cup double with fans despite Champions League defeat

You could have been forgiven for thinking Liverpool had realised their quadruple dream judging by the reception they got on Sunday’s parade through the city. The Premier League and Champions League trophies eluded Jurgen Klopp’s men in the last eight days, but they returned from Paris to a heroes’ welcome as tens of thousands of fans lined an eight-mile route to see them parade the FA Cup and Carabao Cup – plus the FA Women’s Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Grieving husband of teacher killed in Texas school rampage collapses and dies

Two days after teacher Irma Garcia was shot dead alongside 19 of her students her grieving husband has died. Ms Garcia’s family was already reeling from her death in the Texas school shooting that targeted her fourth grade classroom when, a mere two days after the attack, her husband collapsed and died at home from a heart attack, a family member said.
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Steve Cooper in profile: World Cup winner ends Forest’s Premier League exile

Steve Cooper has become the manager to finally lead Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League. Here, the PA news agency looks at the City Ground boss and his career so far. Cooper never had a top playing career, turning out for The New Saints, Rhyl, Bangor City and Porthmadog in Wales having failed to play for his first club Wrexham.
UEFA
newschain

Champions League final marred by delays, clashes between fans and police

Violent clashes affecting Liverpool fans in Paris have been dubbed the “worst” seen at a European football match, a UK police force has said. The Reds lost to Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday evening. However, shambolic scenes outside the...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumours#Real Madrid#Chelsea#The Daily Telegraph#Rb Leipzig#Times#Everton#Nottingham Forest#The Evening Standard#The Premier League#Spanish
newschain

Ralf Rangnick will not take up consultant role at Manchester United

Manchester United have announced Ralf Rangnick will not take up a consultant role with the club following his appointment last month as Austria manager. The German took charge of United on an interim basis for the last six months of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last November and oversaw a sixth-placed Premier League finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Publisher
newschain
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Q and A after chaotic scenes at Stade de France delay Champions League final

Chaotic and frightening scenes outside the Stade de France in Paris led to the Champions League final kick-off being delayed by more than half an hour. Supporters have also said that tear gas was used at a fan zone immediately after the final whistle, while others at the game reported being attacked by locals on their way to the train stations at full-time.
UEFA
newschain

Ryan Jack replaced by Allan Campbell in Scotland squad for World Cup play-offs

Ryan Jack is out of Scotland’s 2022 World Cup play-off against Ukraine, with Steve Clarke drafting in uncapped Allan Campbell as a replacement. The 30-year-old Rangers midfielder, who finished the season with a goal in the Light Blues’ 2-0 Scottish Cup final win over Hearts, has reportedly picked up a calf injury and will miss the crunch game at Hampden Park on Wednesday night.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy