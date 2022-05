Two men serving at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility died within three hours of one another on Wednesday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said in a statement. Calenes Jones, 42, was found unresponsive in the prison’s infirmary, where he was being treated for “significant natural disease,” chief deputy coroner Bill Yates said in the statement. An autopsy has been performed to determine the cause of death.

