Animal Kingdom season 6: next episode, cast, trailer and everything we know

Animal Kingdom season 6 will mark the end of the line for the Cody boys as the TNT series comes to an end. TNT announced that season 6 would be the final season in January 2021, well in advance of the season 5 premiere that summer; it is one of many shows ending in 2022 . Fans have had ample opportunity to prepare themselves for the thrilling conclusion but if the show has taught us anything over the years it’s to expect the unexpected.

Here’s everything you need to know about Animal Kingdom season 6.

Previewing Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 8

See more

The eighth episode of season 6 is titled "Revelation" and it will air on July 24. Here's the episode description: "Deran and J consider a small job; Pope senses something is off; Andrew finds out about Julia."

Animal Kingdom season 6 premiered June 19 at 9 pm ET/PT on TNT. New episodes air Sunday nights and are available the next day on the TNT app.

If you need to catch up on past episodes, you can stream previous seasons on the TNT app as well as on Prime Video .

Episodes :

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 1: "1992"

"Gia visits the Codys with a job opportunity; J schemes finances; Deran learns new renters are disrupting the neighborhood; Craig struggles with sobriety and co-parenting Nick under Renn's monitored visitation."

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 2: "Rise"

"J holds a family meeting, on the hunt for a new attorney; Pope refuses to sell his vacant lot; Deran embraces his clout; Craig's sobriety is challenged; in 1992, Smurf and Andrew meet with a lawyer; Julia struggles to be heard in the family."

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 3: "Pressure and Time"

"Deran and Pope search for Craig; J tries to sell Gia's diamonds; much to Smurf's displeasure, Julia gets a job at the mall and Andrew embraces church."

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 4: "Inside Man"

"J gets to know the new attorney while Craig scouts a potential new job; Deran hangs out with a guy from out of town; Pope helps a kid at the skate park; in 1992, Baz visits Andrew's church."

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 5: "Covet"

"The Codys prep for the next job in present day; a reluctant Andrew, Baz and Julia do a job for Smurf in 1992"

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 6: "Diamonds are Forever"

"The Cody's stage a jewel robbery. Craig and Deran are at odds. In 1992, Julia and Baz spend more time together."

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 7: "Incognito"

"Pope prepares to see an old friend. Craig needs Deran's help when Nick's in trouble. J pursues Penny romantically. Andrew wants to be called Pope."

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 8: "Revelation"

Airdate: July 24, 2022

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 9: "Gethsemane"

Airdate: July 31, 2022

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 10: "Clink"

Airdate: August 7, 2022

Images from Animal Kingdom season 6

Jake Weary in Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 7 (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 7 (Image credit: Warner Media)

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 7 (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 7 (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 1 (Image credit: TNT/Warner Media)

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 2 (Image credit: TNT/Warner Media)

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 2 (Image credit: TNT/Warner Media)

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 2 (Image credit: TNT/Warner Media)

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 2 (Image credit: TNT/Warner Media)

Animal Kingdom season 3 episode 3 (Image credit: TNT/Warner Media)

Animal Kingdom season 3 episode 3 (Image credit: TNT/Warner Media)

Animal Kingdom season 3 episode 3 (Image credit: TNT/Warner Media)

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 4 (Image credit: TNT/WarnerMedia)

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 4 (Image credit: TNT/WarnerMedia)

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 4 (Image credit: TNT/WarnerMedia)

What is Animal Kingdom season 6 about?

Image 1 of 15Image 2 of 15Image 3 of 15Image 4 of 15Image 5 of 15Image 6 of 15Image 7 of 15Image 8 of 15Image 9 of 15Image 10 of 15Image 11 of 15Image 12 of 15Image 13 of 15Image 14 of 15Image 15 of 15

Here’s the official season 6 description from TNT:

"In the final season of Animal Kingdom , the Cody boys discover that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making."

Animal Kingdom was originally based on the 2010 Australian movie of the same name that starred Jackie Weaver, Joel Edgerton, Ben Mendelsohn and Guy Pearce. The show has obviously expanded on what the movie covered across its six seasons.

Who’s in the Animal Kingdom season 6 cast?

See more

Animal Kingdom was dealt a major blow after losing Ellen Barkin’s "Smurf," the Cody family matriarch, in season 4, but her presence is still felt even in death. Shawn Hatosy (Andrew "Pope" Cody), Jake Weary (Deran Cody), Ben Robson (Craig Cody) and Finn Cole (Joshua "J" Cody), who also plays Michael in Peaky Blinders , are all set to return in the final season to bring the saga to an end.

Animal Kingdom season 6 trailer

The first teaser for Animal Kingdom season 6 is enough to get hearts pounding ahead of the June 19 season premiere.

The official trailer offers a deeper look at what's coming in the final season.

How to watch Animal Kingdom season 6

Animal Kingdom is a TNT original series that airs on TNT and the TNT app. TNT is generally included in most cable subscription packages. If you’ve cut the cord, there are lots of ways you can tune in. TNT is available on Roku, FuboTV , Sling TV , YouTube TV , Apple TV , Fire TV, Android TV, XBOX and Chromecast.

In the UK, only the first three seasons of Animal Kingdom are available on Prime Video, following Prime Video not renewing its license to stream new episodes of the series after season 3. That means those in the UK wanting to watch Animal Kingdom may be best to use a virtual private network, or VPN; we recommend ExpressVPN .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.