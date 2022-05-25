ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas shooting: Taylor Swift ‘filled with rage and grief’ over Robb Elementary attack

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225Oix_0fpTGUKo00

Taylor Swift has shared her heartbreak over the school shooting in Texas that claimed the lives of 19 elementary students and two adults .

On Tuesday (24 May), a gunman named as Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which serves 90 per cent of Hispanic students in grades two through four.

Officials said that Ramos entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle before opening fire.

Hours after the incident, Swift broke her months-long Twitter hiatus to share a video of griefstricken Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose team was set to play a game 400 miles from where the fatal shooting took place.

“Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others,” Swift wrote.

“By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

Speaking ahead of the game, Kerr refused to answer any questions about basketball but instead delivered an emotional plea for gun control.

“When are we going to do something? I’m tired. I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired. Excuse me. I’m sorry. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough,” he said, holding back tears.

“There [are] 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on HR8, which is a background check rule that the House passed a couple years ago. It’s been sitting there for two years. And there’s a reason they won’t vote on it, to hold onto power.

“Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? he asked, calling out the senators. “Because that’s what it looks like. It’s what we do every week.”

The Uvalde shooting is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

It comes just over a week after 10 people, all of whom were Black, were shot and killed in Buffalo in what officials have called a racist attack.

The death toll in Uvalde has continued to climb throughout the day, with officials moving it from 14 to 21 on Tuesday evening.

Follow all the live updates of the Texas school shooting here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Sister of Texas gunman Salvador Ramos ‘flatly refused’ to buy him weapons in 2021, police say

The sister of the Uvalde gunman “flatly refused” to buy him a weapon when he asked her to last year, a top Texas police official said.Salvador Ramos, 18, eventually bought himself two assault rifles after turning 18 earlier this month that he used to murder 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school.But the Texas Department of Public Safety’s director told a news conference on Friday that the suspect had previously tried to obtain weapons while he was still 17.“We know that by his digital footprint that Ramos asked his sister to help him buy a gun, she...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Texas shooting survivor, 11, says gunman played music during massacre

A survivor from the Texas school shooting in Uvalde revealed that the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers inside a locked classroom played ‘sad’ music while he opened fire.In an interview with CNN producer Nora Neus, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo provided chilling new details about what went on inside her fourth-grade classroom in the moments before and during 18-year-old Salvador Ramos’s shooting rampage.The 11-year-old conducted the interview off-air with Ms Neus, as her mother said she wasn’t comfortable speaking on air, and the news station also added that the wounded child insisted that she’d only speak with women,...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Steve Kerr
The Independent

Texas father stands guard outside his daughter’s school in wake of Uvalde shooting: ‘I’m watching’

A Texas father has begun standing guard outside his daughter’s elementary school in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde. Ed Chelby said he asked the school superintendent in Killeen for permission to provide himself and other parents “relief” of fears that they could face a similar tragedy. He told KWTX on Thursday that his wife also works at the school, and he has 11 years experience in the US Army and security. “I said I would just be out there unarmed to let people know that I’m watching. Let the parents have a little bit of relief,” Mr Chelby...
KILLEEN, TX
The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting laid flowers for her hours before he died of ‘of grief’

Tragic footage shows the widower of a teacher killed in the Texas school shooting laying flowers at a memorial to the victims just hours before he died “of grief.” Joe Garcia, 43, was filmed carrying a large vase of red roses to the memorial site at Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday morning, two days after his wife Irma's death. Mrs Garcia, 46, was one of the two staff members killed by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.Mr Garcia died from a heart attack just two days after losing his wife as family members confirmed his passing in a...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Hispanic#Golden State Warriors
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’s father apologises to town of Uvalde: ‘He should’ve just killed me’

The father of the gunman who carried out the attack at a Texas elementary school that killed 21 people has apologised for his son’s actions. Salvador Ramos, 42, said he could have never believed his son would do something like this.“I just want the people to know I’m sorry man, [for] what my son did,” he told the Daily Beast in an interview on Thursday. “I never expected my son to do something like that. He should’ve just killed me, you know, instead of doing something like that to someone.”His 18-year-old son, also called Salvador Ramos, was shot dead...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family mistakenly told Texas shooting victim was still alive: ‘They lied to him’

The family of one of the victims of Tuesday’s shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has alleged that they were mistakenly told the child was alive.Jose Flores, a fourth grader at the school, had received an award for making the honour roll just hours before the shooting.Jose’s uncle Christopher Salazer said that he and the boy’s father Jose Flores Sr had been searching for the 10-year-old after they heard about the shooting. The boy’s mother, Mr Salazar’s sister, was away on a work trip when the shooting took place.They went searching for the boy from the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Police contained Texas shooter in classroom and waited an hour for backup ‘because they could have been shot’

A Texas state police official said officers waited nearly an hour for back-up before entering the elementary school classroom where a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers because they worried they “could’ve been shot.” Evalde police officers were accused by parents of not intervening fast enough when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos armed with an AR-15 barricaded himself inside a classroom, staying inside the room and massacring students, whose bodies were reportedly found in piles and had to be identified via DNA tests. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez said in a Thursday interview with CNN that the...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas shooting: Distraught mother ‘handcuffed’ in chaos outside school as another parent ‘pepper sprayed’

Distraught parents say they were handcuffed by police and claim another was pepper sprayed in chaotic scenes outside the Texas school shooting that left 21 dead. Uvalde Police is facing fresh criticism for its handling of the tragedy on Tuesday, after allegations they did not act fast enough to tackle the gunman inside Robb Elementary School. Footage shows parents arguing with officers and demanding they storm the school, where gunman Salvador Ramos had barricaded himself in a classroom with the children. The US Marshals Service released a statement denying their officers arrested parents at the school adding that their...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Matthew McConaughey returns to Uvalde hometown to help community ‘heal’ three days after Texas shooting

Matthew McConaughey has visited his hometown of Uvalde, Texas after this week’s mass shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.On Tuesday (24 May), an 18-year-old gunman named Salvador Ramos opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Officials said that Ramos entered the school with a handgun and a rifle.The actor returned to his hometown on Friday (27 May) to console the community where he spent the first 12 years of his life.The 52-year-old – whose mother Kay was a teacher at St Philip’s Episcopal School in Uvalde – visited staff in the city’s school district,...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Eleven-year-old survivor of Texas school shooting reveals how she covered herself in blood and played dead

An 11-year-old survivor from the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas told her family she smeared blood on her body and pretended to be dead to avoid getting shot by the teenage gunman.Miah Cerrillo was one of the dozens of fourth graders who were barricaded into a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday, where a teenage gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers after opening fire on the unprotected group.Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old shooter who roamed the school’s perimeter for 12 minutes before entering the school, was eventually shot dead by a team led...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

‘Are you gonna shoot up the school?’: Salvador Ramos’s chilling online chats revealed as police probe contacts

In the months before Tuesday’s school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 dead, gunman Salvador Ramos discussed weapons and school shootings multiple times on social media, according to news details released by police.In an Instagram group chat in February, participants mentioned school shootings, Texas officials said during a news conference on Friday.The following month, Ramos mentioned buying a gun on 1 March, and on 3 March. A fellow participant asked the 18-year-old if he had gotten his weapon yet.“Just bought something rn,” Ramos responded.(According to police, Ramos legally bought two high-powered AR-15-style assault rifles and hundreds of rounds...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy