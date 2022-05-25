ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viaplay Greenlights Swedish Feature ‘There’s Something Going On’ Based On Bestselling Martina Haag Novels

By Max Goldbart
EXCLUSIVE : Streamer Viaplay is once again looking beyond Scandi Noir by greenlighting a feature about a woman in two timelines, experiencing a messy divorce and difficult teenage years.

There’s Something Going On is based on the popular novels from Martina Haag and features well-regarded Swedish actors Alexandra Rapaport and Ella Hammarsten Liedberg in the dual title roles of Petra. Haag is adapting alongside Peter Arrhenius.

Petra is portrayed at two turning points of her life – the protagonist as a contemporary 50-year-old struggling through a divorce, and as a 15-year-old in the 1980s nearing the end of school while facing up to her own parents’ disintegrating relationship.

Shanti Roney ( The Unlikely Murderer ), Gustaf Hammarsten ( The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo ), Jessica Liedberg ( Together ) and Adrian Macéus ( The Truth Will Out ) all feature in the film, which explores universal themes of love, angst and the search for oneself.

The commission represents another move away from the traditional Scandi Noir genre for Viaplay, coming off the back of R.S.V.P., a Swedish romcom about a nurse searching for love.

Pic is produced by Calle Jansson and Mathias Gruffman at Bigster, with Sara Askelöf and Helena Larand as executive producers for Viaplay. The film is distributed globally by Viaplay Content Sales.

“Our next major film project will strike a chord with audiences in Sweden, the Nordic region and internationally – in fact, with everyone who’s ever loved or been loved,” said Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay Group Chief Content Officer.

“We’ve brought together a world-class team to tell this instantly recognisable story through an unusual narrative structure. Viaplay continues to set ourselves apart with our investment in unique streaming experiences.”

Rapaport described There’s Something Going On as a “dream project.”

Viaplay is targeting 70 international originals this year as it rolls out to key territories such as the U.S. and UK. Owner NENT Group recently rebranded to Viaplay Group to reflect a focus on streaming.

Community Policy