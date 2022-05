Leesburg, Va. – The Charleston Battery secured a point on the road in a 1-1 draw against Loudoun United FC. After going down a goal in the second half, it was goalkeeper Joe Kuzminsky who scored in the 95th minute to tie the game at the death. Kuzminsky also tallied three saves in what was a complete day at the office for the shot-stopper (and goal-scorer). The Black and Yellow will look to build on the heroics going into their upcoming two home matches that open the June schedule.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO