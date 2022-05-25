ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Royals take precautions after two sick players scratched from lineup

By Lynn Worthy
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aLy9N_0fpTFYpV00

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny conducted his postgame media session in a mask and with social distancing measures in place for the first time this season following Tuesday’s loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Royals, who placed Gold Glove center fielder Michael A. Taylor on the injured list due to COVID contact tracing last week, have not had any other cases as of Tuesday night. Players and team personnel in Arizona were all wearing masks following the game as a precaution after two players were scratched from the starting lineup.

Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera was scratched because he felt ill prior to the game, and outfielder Kyle Isbel, who’d been starting in center field in place of Taylor, was a late scratch due to what the club called mild illness symptoms.

Dairon Blanco started in center field in place of Isbel.

As of Tuesday night there were no known cases of COVID and the Royals said they were taking precautions due to an apparent bug.

The Royals have Wednesday off in Minneapolis before they begin a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Thursday night.

The two-game set in Arizona was the first stop in a nine-game, three-city road trip that includes four games in Minneapolis followed by three games in Cleveland against the Guardians.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

A rare Cardinals-Cubs trade to fix St. Louis’ starting rotation

The St. Louis Cardinals could use a rotation upgrade. Could Chicago Cubs pitcher Wade Miley be exactly what they’re looking for?. When the Reds let Wade Miley walk right to the Cubs off waivers, they surely didn’t expect this kind of production. Miley has a 3.38 ERA in three starts with the North Siders, and could instead fetch the Cubs — not the Reds, as originally intended — a top-30 prospect come the Aug. 2 deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
State
Kansas State
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Cleveland, MO
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
ClutchPoints

Reds’ Tommy Pham goes full Will Smith on Giants’ Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

A kerfuffle in baseball isn’t uncommon. Things get heated at times, especially on the field. But, this latest brouhaha was by no means normal. The Cincinnati Reds ended up benching Tommy Pham for Friday’s game after he went full Will Smith mode and straight-up slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson right in the face during batting practice. Why, you ask? Over a disagreement between the two over a Fantasy Football League. How childish.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Receives 80-Game Suspension

Free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez has received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Martinez tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren (increases Human Growth Hormone), per the StarTribune. Martinez, a former All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals, was picked up by Boston's...
MLB
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Matheny
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Gold Glove#Covid#Guardians
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals Saturday

LINE: Twins -182, Royals +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins square off against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. Minnesota is 28-18 overall and 16-10 at home. The Twins are 9-5 in games decided by one run. Kansas City is 15-29 overall and 7-14 on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
3K+
Followers
795
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy