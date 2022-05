An Arkansas man was arrested Sunday afternoon after it was learned he was under a protective order to stay away from a woman who was a passenger in his car. At about 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln Parish Deputy Sheriff M. Harrison stopped on car for speeding 70 in a 55 mile per hour zone on U.S. 167. While the driver, Christopher D. Moffett, 41, was being told of the speeding violation, Harrison smelled marijuana in the car.

