Kent County, MD

Trojan track duo never quit; score high with coach

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 4 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — Sophomores Josie Kilby and Izzie Squire Southworth were troopers to the end, rarely missing a practice and traveling to all the meets.

They are the only members of Kent County’s small outdoor track team that can make that claim.

The Trojan twosome completed their season May 19 at the state-qualifying Class 1A East Region meet. They competed well, but did not place high enough to advance.

Kilby and Squire Southworth followed one another across the finish line in the 100 meters in 16.4 and 16.54, respectively.

At twice that distance, the order was reversed: Squire Southworth in 35.28 and Kilby in 35.68.

“This was the biggest meet either of them had run in and they did well considering,” coach Rich Shaw said of the meet for all the small schools from Cecil County to Worcester County, 14 in all. “We took on several teams we had not faced this season and it was also the hottest meet we have had by far this season.”

Shaw said Kilby and Squire Southworth were “a joy to work with and coach throughout the season.”

They attended nearly every practice, and ran each workout and each event entered with minimum complaints.

Throughout the season they showed almost constant improvements in their events. Squire Southworth established seven personal bests this spring, and Kilby set five.

Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

