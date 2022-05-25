ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball coaches place Washington's Vieira on all-conference first team

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
 4 days ago
CHESTERTOWN — In voting by the conference's nine head softball coaches, Washington senior outfielder Alyssa Vieira (Mission Viejo, Calif.) was named to the All-Centennial Conference elite first team and junior catcher Lexie Witmer (Drexel Hill, Pa.) received honorable mention.

Vieira was a second-team honoree in 2021.

This year, as the team MVP, she led the 16-19 Shore ladies in batting average (.426), on-base percentage (.425) and hits (52); tied for the team lead in sacrifice flies (3); was second in slugging (.467); and tied for second in RBI (15), stolen bases (8) and runs scored (18).

She set career bests in hits, RBI and steals.

In 106 total games, she batted .366 with 129 hits, 35 RBI and 58 runs scored.

Witmer led the team with a .495 slugging percentage and nine doubles. She hit .381 with one home run and 15 RBI.

She finished second on the team in hits (40) and on-base percentage (.405), and tied for second in RBI.

Freshman outfielder Emmalee Cole (Middletown, Del./St. George's Vocational) represented Washington on the conference's All-Sportsmanship Team.

Members of the All-Sportsmanship Team are nominated by their coaches.

Cole appeared in 29 games. Her line included 17 putouts in 20 total chances with a .950 fielding percentage.

Pennant-winner Swarthmore (15-1 CC, 29-6) nearly swept the top honors, with Gwen Glatz as player of the year, Meg Ozawa as pitcher of the year, Alexandra Simon as rookie of the year and Melissa Finley selected by her peers as coach of the year.

Haverford junior shortstop Kaila Uyeda nabbed the other standalone award as defensive player (Gold Glove) of the year.

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

