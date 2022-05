Amid the Boston Red Sox’s rollercoaster start to the 2022 season, J.D. Martinez has continued to be among the more reliable contributors within their lineup. Martinez is just coming off of a stout performance in Boston’s 16-7 series finale win against the Chicago White Sox. He recorded three hits in the contest, as he raised his batting average on the season to an MLB-leading .380.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO