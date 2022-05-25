ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis and Clark principal works with WSDOT to increase school parking lot security

 4 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — Earlier this month, a Lewis and Clark student, Leilani Santiago, organized a meeting with students, parents and Spokane C.O.P.S to learn what can be done to increase safety. Santiago herself had her car broken into a while...

Traffic Alert: Deadly collision on I-90 near Liberty Lake in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision on I-90, just west of Appleway overpass, happened at 7 p.m. tonight. Spokane Area Traffic tweeted confirmed someone died. Collision at milepost 294. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted expect significant delays in area. This is a developing story, we will update you as...
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane mom petitions to get more strict security in local schools

SPOKANE, Wash. – In the wake of a school shooting in Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children, Alexandra Talbot, a mother is petitioning to get more strict security in Spokane Public Schools. Talbott’s 6-year-old son is a kindergartner in the SPS district, and the thought of a shooting happening at her son’s school is too much to think about.
Nationwide Report

2 people injured after a 6-vehicle pile-up in Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)

On Thursday night, two people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Moses Lake. As per the initial information, the six-vehicle pile-up was reported at 6:24 p.m. on WA-17 and E Wheeler Rd in Grant County. The preliminary investigation showed that a Moses Lake man driving a pickup truck and trailer was traveling northbound on SR-17 with five other drivers stopped at the intersection.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Dehydrating herself’: Students avoid unsafe school bathrooms causing concern for parents

SPOKANE, Wash. — As school districts scramble to find solutions to growing safety concerns inside school bathrooms, some students have stopped using them altogether. Local plumbers say they’re called out to high schools in the Mead School District multiple times a week to repair bathrooms. Parents are getting more frustrated as unsafe bathrooms are keeping their children from using them.
9-year-old girl attacked by cougar in Stevens County

FRUITLAND, Wash. — A 9-year old girl was attacked by a cougar Saturday morning at a kids camp near Fruitland, according to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The attack happened around 11 a.m. this morning. The girl's condition is unknown, but WDFW said the cougar has been killed.
One Dead, One Badly Burned as Spokane (WA) Fights Four Major Fires

The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash. May 27—Spokane (WA) Fire Department crews responded to four fires in five hours early Thursday morning, including one that claimed a life and another that left a home’s resident badly burned. Three fires were reported within half an hour. Fire personnel were called to...
Packed In: First-of-its-kind cohousing community opens in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – With more people moving into the Inland Northwest, there aren’t as many homes to accommodate them. People are feeling the housing crunch, and a brand new, first-of-its-kind cohousing community in the Inland Northwest just finished and opened up. It already sold out. Haystack Heights Cohousing has been in the works for five years, sitting in the South...
Troopers searching for suspect after vehicle fire on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a suspect after a vehicle fire on I-90 near Altamont Street. A car fled from a trooper on Sprague before catching fire on I-90, where the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran. The crash is now clear, but troopers are still searching the area for the suspect. This...
Moses Lake police asking for help to track down gas thieves

MOSES LAKE, Wash — Gas will cost you as much as $4.89 per gallon in Moses Lake, but it appears some people are not willing to pay anything at all. According to the Moses Lake Police Department, area gas stations are experiencing significant theft of fuel from their holding tanks.
Spokane Valley man killed in I-90 motorcycle crash

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane Valley man was killed Thursday when he crashed his motorcycle on I-90. David P. Oglesbee, 72, was driving westbound near Liberty Lake around 7 p.m. The Washington State Patrol said he was unable to navigate a turn and drove off the road. His...
Stolen car engulfed in flames on I-90, WSP searching for driver who fled

SPOKANE, Wash. – A stolen vehicle fled from a pursuing Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper onto I-90 near Altamont on Friday evening. There, WSP found the vehicle engulfed in flames, the driver having run from the vehicle and troopers searching for them. Two lanes of westbound traffic were blocked...
Spokane mom spurred to action by Texas murders

(The Center Square) – A Spokane mother is circulating a petition to push for greater security measures at local schools in the wake of Tuesday’s massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were shot and killed by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School on May 24.
Despite Recent Showers Portions Of Eastern Washington Remain Dry

The Department of Ecology says a cool and wet spring brought relief to much of Washington following the drought of 2021, but in a few parts of eastern Washington, the drought lingers. Because of that , the Washington Department of Ecology has issued an amended drought declaration for watersheds in eight eastern Washington counties that will go into effect June 1st. Under the amended declaration, five watersheds spanning parts of Spokane, Lincoln, Grant, Adams, Whitman, Stevens, Okanogan and Pend Oreille counties will remain in “drought emergency” status. All other counties east of the Cascade Mountains will be downgraded to “drought advisory” status. Counties west of the Cascade Mountains no longer fall under drought conditions.
