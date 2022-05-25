ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, NC

This week in history: May 25-31

Mount Olive Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal employment and average weekly wages reached the highest point in North Carolina history during the last quarter of 1947, exceeding even the war-time peak in 1943. Employment rose 11% and wages in the fourth quarter included bonuses. Turkey, barbecue and chicken were the main meat selections on the...

mountolivetribune.com

WITN

North Carolina turtle supplier sentenced to prison

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A federal judge in Wilmington sentenced a Randolph County man after he pleaded guilty to illegally supplying turtles to middlemen who would then smuggle them to Asia. Jesse Freeman, 48, of Franklinville, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years of post-release supervision....
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Freebies and More to Celebrate National Hamburger Day in North Carolina

The burger of my choice is a medium-rare cooked burger with American cheese, lettuce, ketchup, and mayo on a sesame seed bun. That to me sounds amazing with a side of fries. Americans love us some hamburgers. It is a cookout staple. On May 28th each year we celebrate National Hamburger Day. This is to honor one of America’s favorite sandwiches.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

4 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says four sites are unsafe for swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria. The group, Sound Rivers, monitors over 50 areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. Each week, a team of volunteers from the group gathers water samples from popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Travel Guide Says North Carolina Landmark Is A Summertime Must-See

Do you have your summer travel plans laid out yet? If not, you should get to know Travel Lemmings. The online travel guide’s team of 24 writers and editors unveiled their first-ever bucket list of the 150 Best Things To Do In The USA This Summer. Topping the list...
TRAVEL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Meet N.C.'s 2022 Teacher of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. — After 13 years in education, English Teacher Leah Carper says everything changed with an email. "It was just a regular day, and I was looking at my computer, and it says 'congratulations to Leah Carper, who's been voted our Teacher of the Year.' I jumped up and down, and I called my husband and my friends in the hallway were screaming," Carper said.
cbs17

NC democrats discuss potential gas refund for drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Senate Democrats are proposing sending a rebate check to drivers across the state to help with the rising cost of gas. Under a bill filed this week, all adults with a valid North Carolina driver’s license as of March 31 would get a check or debit card for $200.
TRAFFIC
WFAE

North Carolina is cracking down on illegal liquor shipments

State regulators are cracking down on shipments of liquor to consumers in North Carolina. The ABC Commission this month sent cease-and-desist letters to several online retailers engaged in the practice, which is illegal under North Carolina state law. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter has been following the rise of liquor shipments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Nash County set for economic expansion as Raleigh-based SinnovaTek buys, builds facility – with others on the way

MIDDLESEX – SinnovaTek, the Raleigh-based food-processing company who provides entrepreneurs and established companies access to a manufacturing line using technology licensed through North Carolina State University, is in the process of constructing an 100,000 square-foot facility in Middlesex. The company is just one of the firms that Nash County...
NASH COUNTY, NC
ourstate.com

Home Ports: North Carolina’s Boat Towns

It is a working waterfront, an angler’s haven, a tourist’s can’t-miss, and a seafood lover’s mecca. Morehead City is a port town, a family town, a working town, and a party town with its own barrier island, dubbed Sugarloaf. And everywhere you look, there are boats. A row of sportfishing charter boats bejewels a historic waterfront. Boats drift in the harbor, filled with kids and fishing rods and family dogs. Every yard seems to hold a boat on a trailer. From the deck of Jack’s Waterfront Bar or the tiki-topped Yellowfin Pub, expansive views take in boats of every imaginable size. And from here, watery ways run in every direction. The Intracoastal Waterway courses west and east. To the north, the Newport River leads to the Adams Creek Canal and on to the broad, tidal Neuse. To the south lies the great Atlantic deep. “Water, water, everywhere,” saith the Ancient Mariner. He might have been talking about Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

COVID-19 surging again in North Carolina, wastewater testing shows

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina is rising again, with more than 27,600 new cases reported in the last week, state data shows. But that number, a 16% increase over the previous week, doesn’t tell the whole story. With all these take-home tests on the market, people who get sick are not necessarily reporting the results to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man scores lottery jackpot of more than $260,000: ‘It really made my dreams come true’

An eastern North Carolina man has won more than $260,000 and wants to use the money to help others, according to a press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. Ner Wah, 35, of New Bern, immigrated to the United States 15 years ago. He said he wants to help refugees who remain in Burma with part of his $267,513 Fast Play jackpot.
NEW BERN, NC
WBTW News13

Will North Carolina drivers get a rebate for rising gas prices?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A group of senators in Raleigh want the state to give drivers some cash to spend on fuel. State Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) is one of three primary sponsors – along with Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) and Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) – who filed Senate Bill 897 on Thursday, proposing that […]
RALEIGH, NC

