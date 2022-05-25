ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, NC

Jones tandem claims Buddy Pope Memorial

By From staff reports
Mount Olive Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUDLEY - Dane Jones sank the decisive birdie putt on the second playoff hole and clinched the 2022 Buddy Pope...

kiss951.com

Travel Guide Says North Carolina Landmark Is A Summertime Must-See

Do you have your summer travel plans laid out yet? If not, you should get to know Travel Lemmings. The online travel guide’s team of 24 writers and editors unveiled their first-ever bucket list of the 150 Best Things To Do In The USA This Summer. Topping the list...
TRAVEL
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man scores lottery jackpot of more than $260,000: ‘It really made my dreams come true’

An eastern North Carolina man has won more than $260,000 and wants to use the money to help others, according to a press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. Ner Wah, 35, of New Bern, immigrated to the United States 15 years ago. He said he wants to help refugees who remain in Burma with part of his $267,513 Fast Play jackpot.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service says at least 16 people were rescued along Carolina Beach, three people were rescued at Wrightsville Beach and four people were rescued from Myrtle Beach. As WRAL reports, most of North Carolina was under a “moderate” risk of rip currents....
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
kiss951.com

Freebies and More to Celebrate National Hamburger Day in North Carolina

The burger of my choice is a medium-rare cooked burger with American cheese, lettuce, ketchup, and mayo on a sesame seed bun. That to me sounds amazing with a side of fries. Americans love us some hamburgers. It is a cookout staple. On May 28th each year we celebrate National Hamburger Day. This is to honor one of America’s favorite sandwiches.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

6 Famous Foods Born in North Carolina

Welcome to North Carolina! Home of great weather and even better foods. While you enjoy some of your favorite foods and drinks, ever wondered where they originated? Enjoy some of your favorite treats in their birthplace and learn even more than you ever thought you could. North Carolina is home...
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX Carolina

More than 3000 without power in the Upstate, NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 3000 customers are without power in the Upstate and North Carolina. According to Duke Energy, the following counties are without power as of 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27.:. Greenville, SC - 161. Spartanburg, SC 363. Swain, NC - 236. Jackson, NC -...
GREENVILLE, SC
cbs17

Latest phase of the North Carolina Civil War & Reconstruction History Center breaks ground June 2

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On June 2, organizers will break ground on the latest phase of the North Carolina Civil War & Reconstruction History Center. The $80 million center will be built near downtown Fayetteville. Organizers said the center will be interactive and tell thousands of engaging stories, all surrounding a very dark period in U.S. history. National scholars and historians from across the country will gather the stories.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

Home Ports: North Carolina’s Boat Towns

It is a working waterfront, an angler’s haven, a tourist’s can’t-miss, and a seafood lover’s mecca. Morehead City is a port town, a family town, a working town, and a party town with its own barrier island, dubbed Sugarloaf. And everywhere you look, there are boats. A row of sportfishing charter boats bejewels a historic waterfront. Boats drift in the harbor, filled with kids and fishing rods and family dogs. Every yard seems to hold a boat on a trailer. From the deck of Jack’s Waterfront Bar or the tiki-topped Yellowfin Pub, expansive views take in boats of every imaginable size. And from here, watery ways run in every direction. The Intracoastal Waterway courses west and east. To the north, the Newport River leads to the Adams Creek Canal and on to the broad, tidal Neuse. To the south lies the great Atlantic deep. “Water, water, everywhere,” saith the Ancient Mariner. He might have been talking about Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Beach Named Number One Beach In America

According to CNN, if your summer plans include hanging at the beach, this list might help you pick a really good one. Scientist Stephen Leatherman, also known as “Dr. Beach,” is out with his 2022 list of the best U.S. beaches. His criteria in evaluating 650 public beaches...
TRAVEL
cbs17

Multiple central NC school districts releasing students early

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools and Harnett County Schools announced they are releasing students early Friday due to expected severe weather, officials said. According Lee County school officials, Elementary Schools, SanLee Middle School, Warren Williams and Floyd L. Knight will release at noon. East Lee and West Lee Middle Schools and Bragg St. Academy will release at 12:15 p.m. Lee County and Southern Lee High Schools will release at 12:30 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

4 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says four sites are unsafe for swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria. The group, Sound Rivers, monitors over 50 areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. Each week, a team of volunteers from the group gathers water samples from popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.
RALEIGH, NC
manisteenews.com

Decade since NC governor win, McCrory trounced in Senate bid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, Pat McCrory was king in North Carolina's Republican Party. The former Charlotte mayor became the first GOP governor in two decades when he won in 2012 by 11 percentage points. Today, the moderate has been tossed aside in state GOP politics, trounced...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Missing Moore Co. woman found after going missing with 2 dogs

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old reported missing out of Moore County has been located safely in Indiana. Kaitlyn Olivia Adams went for a walk with her two Schnauzers on Tuesday evening, Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies said on Wednesday. Her family said she was last seen leaving for...
CAMERON, NC
WBTW News13

Will North Carolina drivers get a rebate for rising gas prices?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A group of senators in Raleigh want the state to give drivers some cash to spend on fuel. State Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) is one of three primary sponsors – along with Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) and Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) – who filed Senate Bill 897 on Thursday, proposing that […]
RALEIGH, NC
WFAE

North Carolina is cracking down on illegal liquor shipments

State regulators are cracking down on shipments of liquor to consumers in North Carolina. The ABC Commission this month sent cease-and-desist letters to several online retailers engaged in the practice, which is illegal under North Carolina state law. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter has been following the rise of liquor shipments.
CHARLOTTE, NC

