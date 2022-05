DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, May 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah fishing enthusiasts can now keep more fish from Oweep Creek and its tributaries in Duchesne County. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has announced the daily limit is increased to 16 trout from four. The change is effective immediately. The new limit remains in place through the end of July, the Utah DWR statement says.

