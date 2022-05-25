Griggsville woman's social media post results in charge of threatening a public official

KEOKUK – The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Mt. Pleasant, Iowa female on Felony and Misdemeanor drug charges. Clara Swackhammer, age 33, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa was arrested on May 23rd 2022 in the 300 blk of Main St in Keokuk. Swackhammer is charged with (1) count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) more than 5 grams, a class C Felony, (1) count of Possession with Intent to Deliver (methamphetamine) more than 5 grams, a class C Felony, (1) count of Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug, a Serious Misdemeanor, and (2) counts of a Drug Tax Stamp Violation, both are class D Felonies.

KEOKUK, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO