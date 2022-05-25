Griggsville woman's social media post results in charge of threatening a public official
A Griggsville woman is facing a charge of threatening a public official over a social media...www.myjournalcourier.com
A Griggsville woman is facing a charge of threatening a public official over a social media...www.myjournalcourier.com
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.https://www.myjournalcourier.com/
Comments / 0