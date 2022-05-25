ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Star Democrat

'Father of Underground Railroad' honored at William Still Center ribbon cutting

By By TOM MCCALL
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftoFv_0fpT6VtO00

DENTON — The Caroline County Historical society held a ribbon cutting with Lt. Gov Boyd Rutherford at the historic dwelling that honors William Still “the father of the Underground Railroad,” on May 22 at the county 4-H Park. Dignitaries of all stripes mingled with history buffs and descendents of the Still lineage to open this new interpretive center.

Project Manager Kathy Mackel welcomed the many donors and partners who have worked with the grant obtained in 2011 to bring the project to fruition. “Leveraged with federal funds and through State Highway and state funds the project would not have been completed if I had not gone to the Governor and then the Lieutenant Governor for assistance,” she said.

“It was a couple of years ago that Kathy and JOK [Walsh] brought me to this location after we saw some other sites on the Underground Railroad Trail. It is an honor to come back and see it completed,” Rutherford said. “It talks about the resilience of people to be able to continue to thrive under terrible conditions. Through it all people found a way to freedom. I look forward to visitors from all over to visit the site and learn about the resiliency. I plan to continue to support this effort that the state has in uncovering and preserving our history.”

“It is an American story that anyone should know just like Washington, Hamilton and the Rockefellers and the Kennedys. The Still family is a story that everyone should be telling and know about and embrace,” Alonzo Sexton, a descendent of the Stills, now an orthopedic surgeon from Atlanta, shared.

The pristinely restored raised cabin aims to give visitors a view into the life of a slave in Caroline County. There are interpretive signs explaining the confluence of circumstances that all happened at the site. There were Native Americans who spoke Algonquian in the 17th century. They lived and died on what the land came to be called Edmonson’s Reserve. There were white tenant farmers and there were slaves.

William Still is a great American story of resilience and excellence. He joined the Underground Railroad in the 1840s and helped bring 1,000 people to freedom.

Many dignitaries came to speak to honor the event. Walsh offered historical perspective and support to the project as the Historical Society president. Joseph Bartenfelder, Secretary of Agriculture, sat with direct descendent Valerie Still, PhD who was a professional basketball player.

About 50 people sat in chairs watching a short video before walking out to the dwelling and the ribbon cutting. It was a sunny day as a curious crowd came out to this historic dwelling.

About William Still’s mother Sydney, the short film ‘Sydney’s Choice’ reflects the gritty decision she made to take her two daughters to freedom and leave her two sons behind. She did not think it possible to make it with that many kids in tow. Later William was born free in New Jersey. He became the father of the Underground Railroad and wrote a 800 page book about the Underground Railroad.

“She had escaped before, but she had an impossible decision to make. She had made it with all four children the first time, but she knew she wouldn’t be able to make it the second time with all four children. She knew she could only take two of the children. She took her two girls. Immediately the next day they sold the two boys to the deep south,” read Walsh.

“Even with all the effort by Kathy and JOK could have come to naught without Boyd Rutherford. If it hadn’t been for you, this project never would of happened. He made sure that it came to this day so that we can have a ribbon cutting. It started in 2016. At least it ended before our terms were up,” said Bartenfelder.

Said Valerie Still, “It is so ironic that I went to the University of Kentucky and excelled. On the same land where Sydney’s older sons were sold. You are looking at a direct descendent of a decision that Sydney made. There is an African proverb that says, ‘If a lion doesn’t tell the story, the hunter gets the glory.’ I think the William Still Interpretive Center is going to give the lion a chance to tell the story. Today we celebrate our ancestors.”

After the ribbon cutting everybody lined up to go in the dwelling. Mark Spiering who lead the building effort was inside. Over the ten year project Spiering said they acquired window sashes and doors, then shutters and doors. Finally, “Kathy called and said they were ready for furniture that would resemble what was actually used in slave quarters,” Spiering concluded.

Comments / 0

Related
northeastmd.org

FREE Concert in North East Town Park – June 26, 2022

Please join us on our Patriotic Summer Tour at the North East Community Park. The Concert will begin at 4:00 PM. Lawn seating – Please bring your own chairs and blankets. For any weather-related cancellations, please check our Facebook/Instagram accounts@ANGBandOfThe Northeast.
NORTH EAST, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City and Worcester County Memorial Day events

After two years tarnished by the covid-19 pandemic, folks living in and visiting Worcester County are ready to get back to normal. For some, the upcoming Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the summer season along the 10-miles of beaches in Ocean City, but for others, the weekend is for honoring those who died while serving the United States.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Episcopal Diocese of Maryland awards $175,000 in first round of reparations program

The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland has awarded a total of $175,000 across six community organizations through the first round of its $1 million reparations program. The diocese said the six organizations selected share its values of restoring Black communities and “helping to repair the breach caused by systemic racism in Maryland and in the United States.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City And Surrounding Communities Experiencing High Community Transmission Of COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, and Anne Arundel County are all areas of high community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  New data indicates there are 283 cases per 100,000 people in Baltimore over the last seven days, and the hospitalizations per case rate grew to 11.8 admissions per 100,000 cases.  Howard County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Kelly Russo recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with vaccines, getting tested if you have symptoms and if you are at high risk for severe illness, considering additional precautions,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Underground Railroad#Atlanta#New Jersey#American#Rockefellers
Town Square LIVE News

Memorial Day services, parades throughout the state today

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.  Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:  The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Fort Delaware opens season with new tram path

Fort Delaware State Park is touting a new tram path and other improvements as it kicks off the 2022 park season on Pea Patch Island. Visitors can now expect a much smoother tram ride from the ferry landing to the historic fort. The 2,000-foot-path was rebuilt as part of a...
DELAWARE STATE
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – May 27, 2022

The English Diner opened in 1939 on the corner of Wicomico Street and Baltimore Avenue. Moved to 21st Street and Philadelphia Avenue in the last 1950s, it was one of Ocean City’s most popular family restaurants. It was known as “Little City Hall” for the daily breakfast gatherings of...
preservationmaryland.org

Iconic Maryland Creations: The Man Behind Enchanted Forest, Frontier Town, and the Giant RCA Dog

Once upon a time, in 1955 to be exact, the Enchanted Forest, a nursey rhyme-themed amusement park, opened in Ellicott City, Maryland. The park was owned by the Harrison family, but the magical pieces – like Willie the Whale, the Old Woman’s Shoe, and Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach – were fabricated by Howard Adler and his team at Adler Display in Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Times

Meet the Man Who was Recognized for Preserving African American Heritage in Maryland

Theodore “Ted” H. Mack has given a lifetime of service promoting Maryland’s African American heritage and has made a recognizable impact along the way. On May 20, 2022, he was formally recognized during a program at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, Maryland for these contributions, while being honored as a 2022 recipient of the Calvert Prize. The honor is Maryland Historical Trust’s (MHT’s) most prestigious award. According to MHT’s website, it is a state agency which is “dedicated to preserving and interpreting the legacy of Maryland’s past.” Through MHT, Marylanders are assisted with becoming knowledgeable about their “historical and cultural heritage.”
MARYLAND STATE
themunchonline.com

16 W Cross St

1 Bedroom w/Den ~ EOG in Historic Federal Hill - Renovated 1 bedroom EOG townhome w/ BONUS DEN in historic Federal Hill boasts hardwood floors throughout. The fully-equipped modern kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The 3rd level provides a bedroom/den and leads to the deck with the perfect view! Washer/dryer included for ultimate convenience.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

No trash, recycling, or yard materials collection on Memorial Day; drop-off centers closed

TOWSON, MD—On Monday, May 30, trash, single stream recyclables, and yard materials will not be collected in Baltimore County, and all drop-off centers will be closed. This holiday marks the first use of the County’s new “slide” schedule for make-up collection days. All trash, recycling and yard material curbside collections scheduled on or after Monday, May 30, will shift and … Continue reading "No trash, recycling, or yard materials collection on Memorial Day; drop-off centers closed" The post No trash, recycling, or yard materials collection on Memorial Day; drop-off centers closed appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware Memorial Day dune crossing closures

Multiple vehicle and pedestrian beach access points will be closed during Memorial Day weekend, DNREC announced Thursday. The drive-on and walk-on crossings sustained damage during a May 8 nor’easter. Unsafe drop-offs along the dunes where the crossings meet the beach necessitated the closures. Very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing, even during low tide at the closed locations, ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
chestertownspy.org

Thanks to Kent County Commissioners for Senior Housing in Millington

The Kent County Commission on Aging would like to take this opportunity to thank the Commissioners of Kent County for approving the transfer of the Millington Elementary School property to the town of Millington for conversion to senior housing. There continues to be a shortage of affordable housing here, and we commend the Commissioners for recognizing this need. Caring and concern of this nature are what make Kent County a wonderful place to live.
KENT COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

“Those guys that robbed me – the police came after the fact”

To make Baltimore safer, cut the BPD budget and shift the funding to housing, health care, substance abuse treatment and other needs, residents say, turning out in force for Taxpayers’ Night. Last night, a Baltimore man did what city residents have been doing consistently in recent years when they...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Exposure to Pool Chemicals Sickens 2 in West Ocean City

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- A woman and a 6-year-old child were taken to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore after being exposed to a toxic gas while swimming in the indoor pool at Francis Scott Key Family Resort in West Ocean City, authorities said. The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said that...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Exclusive Silver Lake Area Rental in Rehoboth Beach!

Lovely home with 3 floors, 6 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths which sleeps 12! This lovely home has plenty of open areas for the whole family along with a private pool in the backyard. Enjoy a large open kitchen space and spacious dining room. Just short five block walk through a beautiful park to beach, or take a short walk over turtle bridge on the back side of school. This walk will lead you to Silver Lake.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

State officials distribute reusable bags ahead of total plastic bag ban

State officials distributed more than 2,000 reusable shopping bags at stores in Dover and Wilmington Friday in advance of Delaware’s total ban on plastic bags this summer. In 2019 the General Assembly banned single use plastic bags statewide, but allowed retailers to provide thicker plastic bags designed to be reused.
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
286
Followers
370
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy