'Father of Underground Railroad' honored at William Still Center ribbon cutting

DENTON — The Caroline County Historical society held a ribbon cutting with Lt. Gov Boyd Rutherford at the historic dwelling that honors William Still “the father of the Underground Railroad,” on May 22 at the county 4-H Park. Dignitaries of all stripes mingled with history buffs and descendents of the Still lineage to open this new interpretive center.

Project Manager Kathy Mackel welcomed the many donors and partners who have worked with the grant obtained in 2011 to bring the project to fruition. “Leveraged with federal funds and through State Highway and state funds the project would not have been completed if I had not gone to the Governor and then the Lieutenant Governor for assistance,” she said.

“It was a couple of years ago that Kathy and JOK [Walsh] brought me to this location after we saw some other sites on the Underground Railroad Trail. It is an honor to come back and see it completed,” Rutherford said. “It talks about the resilience of people to be able to continue to thrive under terrible conditions. Through it all people found a way to freedom. I look forward to visitors from all over to visit the site and learn about the resiliency. I plan to continue to support this effort that the state has in uncovering and preserving our history.”

“It is an American story that anyone should know just like Washington, Hamilton and the Rockefellers and the Kennedys. The Still family is a story that everyone should be telling and know about and embrace,” Alonzo Sexton, a descendent of the Stills, now an orthopedic surgeon from Atlanta, shared.

The pristinely restored raised cabin aims to give visitors a view into the life of a slave in Caroline County. There are interpretive signs explaining the confluence of circumstances that all happened at the site. There were Native Americans who spoke Algonquian in the 17th century. They lived and died on what the land came to be called Edmonson’s Reserve. There were white tenant farmers and there were slaves.

William Still is a great American story of resilience and excellence. He joined the Underground Railroad in the 1840s and helped bring 1,000 people to freedom.

Many dignitaries came to speak to honor the event. Walsh offered historical perspective and support to the project as the Historical Society president. Joseph Bartenfelder, Secretary of Agriculture, sat with direct descendent Valerie Still, PhD who was a professional basketball player.

About 50 people sat in chairs watching a short video before walking out to the dwelling and the ribbon cutting. It was a sunny day as a curious crowd came out to this historic dwelling.

About William Still’s mother Sydney, the short film ‘Sydney’s Choice’ reflects the gritty decision she made to take her two daughters to freedom and leave her two sons behind. She did not think it possible to make it with that many kids in tow. Later William was born free in New Jersey. He became the father of the Underground Railroad and wrote a 800 page book about the Underground Railroad.

“She had escaped before, but she had an impossible decision to make. She had made it with all four children the first time, but she knew she wouldn’t be able to make it the second time with all four children. She knew she could only take two of the children. She took her two girls. Immediately the next day they sold the two boys to the deep south,” read Walsh.

“Even with all the effort by Kathy and JOK could have come to naught without Boyd Rutherford. If it hadn’t been for you, this project never would of happened. He made sure that it came to this day so that we can have a ribbon cutting. It started in 2016. At least it ended before our terms were up,” said Bartenfelder.

Said Valerie Still, “It is so ironic that I went to the University of Kentucky and excelled. On the same land where Sydney’s older sons were sold. You are looking at a direct descendent of a decision that Sydney made. There is an African proverb that says, ‘If a lion doesn’t tell the story, the hunter gets the glory.’ I think the William Still Interpretive Center is going to give the lion a chance to tell the story. Today we celebrate our ancestors.”

After the ribbon cutting everybody lined up to go in the dwelling. Mark Spiering who lead the building effort was inside. Over the ten year project Spiering said they acquired window sashes and doors, then shutters and doors. Finally, “Kathy called and said they were ready for furniture that would resemble what was actually used in slave quarters,” Spiering concluded.