Memorial Walk honors overdose victims

DENTON — A somber procession of family members and friends remembered those fallen deadly drugs such as fentanyl at the Caroline County Memory Walk this month. Fallen too soon, you could see in the photographs that were hung in the not for profit Farming 4 Hunger field, the people who lost their lives under the age of 30. Grieving mothers were easy to find.

Some people memorialized their loved ones with dark green ink tattoos. Some had special t-shirts made up with their relative’s faces screen printed on them. Some brought flowers to leave beneath their loved one’s picture.

All came to remember.

fentanyl can be laced in marijuana, cocaine, heroine and a favorite among teens — e-cigarettes. One wrong choice can be lethal even if the choice seems harmless. It is a daunting foe that stops your breathing. Black and white, young and old, male and female, fentanyl kills them all.

Really the event was marked by the power of storytelling and memory. Black and yellow wrist bands that said “Memory Walk — Lost to Overdose” were given out. The participants were all given sunflower seeds and told to plant them in memory of their lost person. There were tightly drawn white strings above the brown dirt to make sure the flowers were planted in tidy rows.

“My mother passed from a mixture of Oxys and fentanyl. I am surprised she made it that long. There were times that were really bad, when she was in the city and we didn’t know where she was. This is the first opportunity we have had to honor my mom. They need more mental health. Really that is the trigger. It just was her time. It was like those last four or five pills,” said Danielle Forrest.

Amy Cawley of the Maryland Food Bank and Cawley Farms got a grant to create this prevention event. She is the main activist who has made this event a reality.

“We have got the space and we have got the resources so I am excited that it is going to take off. With my job for the Maryland Food Bank, I work with Farmers 4 Hunger. I was intrigued by the memory wall they were having. I was overwhelmed with the sheer volume of pictures. I had no idea how prevalent drugs were in our society. Like I hear about it, but...most of these pictures are [of people] younger than me. Teenagers. I thought Caroline County could really benefit from a walk like that,” said Cawley.

Then Cawley took to the microphone in front of the crowd of under a 100 participants.

“I want to thank the Division of Parole and Probation, Restoring Hope and Women, Mid-Shore Behavioral Health, Caroline County Department of Health, Sun Behavioral Health and Compass. The Caroline County Culinary Center made the sunflower cookies. It has been a lot of 8 a.m. calls,” she said.

One big partner in the effort was Mid Shore Behavioral Health. Ann Simpers, LCPC, works there as a Behavioral Health Coordinator.

“Mid Shore Behavioral Health received a farmers’ wellness grant that was back in 2019. We are trying to increase awareness for opioid overdose, suicide prevention and mental health services. That is important with farming population. We had funding left over from that and it was supposed to be used for opioid prevention. We wanted to funnel the funds to another community event so that is why we are here. It has an impact on the community that we may never know, but if it builds awareness that these resources are available in the community,” said Simpers.

She sketched out some of the resources in the community are. There is a crisis number that people can call for support with either a mental health or substance crisis. There is a safe station to drop drugs off and there is a peer counseling service. Simpers said they need more funding to have more peers in Caroline County. There were three peers from Mid Shore Behavioral at this event.

“Amy has been wanting to do this event for like six years and I texted her yesterday and said ‘It’s finally happening,’” said Simpers.

The grief of the crowd was mixed with hope.

“There was a lot of things that are left behind. We have to carry on with the unanswered questions and the stuff you just have to live with,” said Stephanie Tritapoe.

Jessica Rifenberg, who has been sober for three years said, “It could have been me. That could be my son doing the walk with me posted out there. I just had 1,000s days of sobriety. My goal is to be an old timer. Gratitude in action.”

Brinette Stanley is a mom whose daughter, Ronnixxa Stanley, died of an overdose. They are from Federalsburg.

“She had tried to get help quite a few times. She went to rehab a couple of times. There was a little hope. She went to Easton to get Suboxone. Today I feel overwhelmed, happy. Today is her birthday. I feel excited and anxious. I feel closer when I do stuff like this. Come here today, I feel closer to her. She had two kids. I want people to know just how the family loves and supports them when they say they want to go to rehab. The tough love is not for everyone,” said Brinette Stanley.

Lisa Rich was the main speaker. She lost her son to overdose.

“It doesn’t take much- just a couple of drops can cause sudden death. fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more powerful than morphine. That day on April 1, he probably had no idea his cocaine was laced with fentanyl,” Rich said.

After the speeches the family made their way like doing the stations of the cross around a ¼ acre field next to Route 328. There photographs of the fallen taped to sticks. Everyone looked at every face. When a group came to their person, they would stop, touch the photograph. Some even took selfies. No one in the procession was in a rush.

Folks leaving the event were encouraged to take marigolds to plant at home and sunflower cookies. One woman said her son died on Christmas Eve.