Keith Taul, Hardin County’s likely next judge-executive, already is taking steps to prepare for the role. Taul, who won the Republican ticket in the May 17 primary election with 3,396 votes, faces no Democratic opposition in the general election this November, virtually assuring his election to the county’s highest governmental role. He said he’s already getting calls from community members about concerns they have or partnerships they’re interested in.

HARDIN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO