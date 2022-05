ERIE, Colo. — The 9NEWS Swag Chain is for the very best of the best. Blake Barnett fits the bill. The Erie high school sophomore came out of nowhere to win two titles at the Colorado state track & field championships. Blake and his teammates combined to win the 4x200m dash and then Blake won the 100m dash in the 4A division, cementing himself as the fastest kid in 4A.

