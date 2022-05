Photographers searching for a convenient way to quickly angle their camera may be interested in a new camera angle tripod mount called ATOLL. Created by the team of engineers at Silence Corner the ATOLL has been specifically designed with landscape photographers in mind and provides the ability to quickly adjust the angle of your camera on a tripod to get that perfect shot. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $79 or £63 (depending on current exchange rates).

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO