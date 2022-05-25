ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, CT

Stawski makes great escape for Rockville baseball

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

Joe Stawski pulled an escape act worthy of Harry Houdini on Tuesday.

The Rockville High starter wriggled out of jams in the sixth and seventh innings to finish off a complete game effort and lead the host Rams to a 3-2 victory over Tolland in nonconference play.

Tolland drew first blood in the top of the second. Jared Wilhelm led off with a triple and scored on a passed ball to give the Eagles 1-0 lead.

But Rockville would answer with two runs in the third. Brendan Tierney led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Alex Stoner then lined a double down the left field line to tie the score at one.

The next batter, Steven Kozak, hit a high chopper off the Tolland third baseman’s glove to score Stoner and give the Rams a 2-1 advantage.

Stoner extended the Rams’ lead to two with a RBI single to left in the fifth.

The Eagles loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth but Stawski got a flyout to left to end the threat.

Nate Bowes reached base on a Rams’ error with two outs and a runner on second in the seventh to cut Tolland’s deficit to one, but Stawski got a groundout to close out the hosts victory.

COVENTRY 3, E.O. SMITH 2. Starter AJ Rooks allowed two runs in a complete game effort as visiting Coventry earned a nonconference victory.

Coventry (15-5) tied the game at two with a single run in the bottom of the fourth and tacked on another run in the fifth to take the lead for good. E.O. Smith is 8-12.

Rooks allowed five hits while striking out 18 and walking one. He also drove in a run.

ELLINGTON 8, STAFFORD 0. Josh Einsiedel had a triple and two RBIs as host Ellington cruised to a NCCC victory.

Ryan Delaney, Cody Murphy and Darren Zahner each drove in a single run for the Knights (16-4). Delaney threw six shutout innings to earn the victory. He allowed three hits and struck out six.

Tyler Barrette had two hits to pace the Bulldogs (11-9). Sam Formus took the loss.

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Ellington baseball gets NCCC sweep with tourney win

The Ellington High baseball team did not want to allow anyone else to be called a 2022 NCCC champion. So the regular-season champion Knights tacked on the conference tournament title Thursday. Top-seeded Ellington held off No. 4 Stafford 5-4 in the semifinals before beating third-seeded Coventry 7-4 in the final...
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield’s Tiffany Lubanski on Thursday’s CCC tournament title game

The sixth-seeded Eagles fell to No. 1 Southington 10-0 in the title game Thursday. Up next for Enfield (18-5) is the Class LL state tournament, which begins Tuesday. (Adam Betz/Dunn Sports Complex - Meriden/May 26, 2022) Sports Reporter. Adam covers all types of Connecticut sports, from professional teams to youth...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hassett (38) leads Coventry boys golf past Somers

Portland: Luke Stennet 35, Quinn Lapinski 39, Joe LaMalfa 40, Eli Evison 44, Ben Fecyeau 45. Tolland: Max Baldwin 34, AJ Cady 42, Aidan Zahner 39, Sophia Cunningham 49, Keegan Hodgkinson 44. E.O. Smith: Jiwang Lee 39, Alex Card 43, Austin Garrison 50, Joe Bray 45, Damian Till 44. Match...
COVENTRY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tolland, CT
Rockville, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Rockville, CT
City
Ellington, CT
Journal Inquirer

UConn baseball opens Big East tournament in style

The UConn baseball team beat the rain and Georgetown Thursday. Because of the rain, the Huskies have a day off today. Austin Peterson pitched seven innings of four-hit shutout ball as top-seeded UConn advanced to the winners bracket final of the Big East tournament by defeating No. 4 Gerogetown 4-0 in first-round action at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Journal Inquirer

MCC graduates

These students from north-central Connecticut towns graduated from Manchester Community College on Thursday:. Andover: Amanda Pedro, Christina Provencher, Derek White. Bolton: Steven Buckner, Miles Garrison, Laury Mathews, Nicholas VanDine. Coventry: Nesrin Akkus, Emily Cote, Molly Finnegan, Jesse Gillett, Nicholas Hirth, Kyle Madsen, Paige Racicot, Zachary Shroyer. East Hartford: Damilola Adekunbi,...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Rockville High School prom, May 27, 2022

The Rockville High School Prom was held at Georgina's Restaurant in Bolton on May 27. Susan covers the towns of Somers and Enfield. She joined the JI in May 2021 and graduated from Skidmore College. She recently completed docent training for the Wadsworth Atheneum and hopes to start giving tours some time next year.
BOLTON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Delaney
Person
Harry Houdini
Journal Inquirer

Manchester Community College grads look to the future

MANCHESTER — Graduates of all ages and backgrounds came together to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next with their families and faculty members during Manchester Community College’s commencement ceremony on Thursday. WHAT: 669 graduates of Manchester Community College were awarded their degrees...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man faces 1-year term for molesting girl a decade ago

A man entered a plea bargain this week and was convicted of the sexual touching of a girl 6 to 8 years old in Manchester a decade or more ago. Christopher J. Christie, now 27, of the Willimantic section of Windham, would have been 15 to 18 years old when the crimes occurred. He is likely to receive a one-year prison sentence in the Hartford Superior Court plea bargain, in which he was convicted of a single count of fourth-degree sexual assault, court records show.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Windsor company to move to Windsor, expand operations

Specialty Printing will move from its headquarters from East Windsor to Windsor and expand operations, the company announced. The company leased a 330,000-square-foot industrial building at 123 Day Hill Road in Windsor, according to a news release. Specialty Printing prints labels for everything from prescription bottles to groceries and beer...
WINDSOR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Coventry 3#E O Smith 2#Starter Aj Rooks
Journal Inquirer

Quinnipiac poll: Lamont leads, but voters pessimistic on economy

Gov. Ned Lamont had an eight-point lead over Republican Bob Stefanowski in a new Quinnipiac University poll that reinforced Lamont’s status as a favorite who can ill-afford complacency in a volatile political environment. A survey of 1,660 registered voters released Thursday afternoon showed Lamont with a 51%-43% lead over...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Lamont announces $3M ‘Find Your Vibe’ summer tourism campaign

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday a $3 million campaign to increase tourism to Connecticut after it declined during the pandemic. The “Find Your Vibe” campaign will run over the summer. Lamont said the ad should reach a widespread audience. The campaign will also include in-flight commercials, digital billboards in New York’s Penn Station and more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

State police report 109 accidents, no fatalities on Friday

The Connecticut State Police started the long Memorial Day weekend on Friday with almost 2,000 calls for service, including 109 accidents and 10 DUI arrests. None of the accidents resulted in a fatality. State Police reported Saturday that Friday’s 1,970 calls also included 156 assists for motorists, 154 speeding citations...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Journal Inquirer

6 bids for Parkade development in Manchester

MANCHESTER — The town has received six proposals for development of the 23-acre Broad Street Parkade property, Director of Planning and Economic Development Gary Anderson said. Anderson said he could not discuss the proposals or name the companies, citing a state statute that exempts town officials from publicly discussing...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

YOUR MANCHESTER: Oh the things people will keep

My wife said, “See Juliet,” as she held up a small white index card with a purple stamp sprawled across it. “Even in 1891, you had to show proof of vaccination,” she told our granddaughter. The card was one of four I found in a dresser that had belonged to my grandmother. This proof of vaccination allowed her to immigrate to the U.S.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Democrats' silly obsessions bring back ticket balancing

As recently as 50 years ago Connecticut politics still had traces of the old ethnic, racial, and religious resentments and rivalries that had arisen through the state's long history, resentments and rivalries that political party state tickets tried to assuage. Yankee Protestant Republicans scorned immigrant Catholics. While the Irish and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
411
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy