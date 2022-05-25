Stawski makes great escape for Rockville baseball

Joe Stawski pulled an escape act worthy of Harry Houdini on Tuesday.

The Rockville High starter wriggled out of jams in the sixth and seventh innings to finish off a complete game effort and lead the host Rams to a 3-2 victory over Tolland in nonconference play.

Tolland drew first blood in the top of the second. Jared Wilhelm led off with a triple and scored on a passed ball to give the Eagles 1-0 lead.

But Rockville would answer with two runs in the third. Brendan Tierney led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Alex Stoner then lined a double down the left field line to tie the score at one.

The next batter, Steven Kozak, hit a high chopper off the Tolland third baseman’s glove to score Stoner and give the Rams a 2-1 advantage.

Stoner extended the Rams’ lead to two with a RBI single to left in the fifth.

The Eagles loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth but Stawski got a flyout to left to end the threat.

Nate Bowes reached base on a Rams’ error with two outs and a runner on second in the seventh to cut Tolland’s deficit to one, but Stawski got a groundout to close out the hosts victory.

COVENTRY 3, E.O. SMITH 2. Starter AJ Rooks allowed two runs in a complete game effort as visiting Coventry earned a nonconference victory.

Coventry (15-5) tied the game at two with a single run in the bottom of the fourth and tacked on another run in the fifth to take the lead for good. E.O. Smith is 8-12.

Rooks allowed five hits while striking out 18 and walking one. He also drove in a run.

ELLINGTON 8, STAFFORD 0. Josh Einsiedel had a triple and two RBIs as host Ellington cruised to a NCCC victory.

Ryan Delaney, Cody Murphy and Darren Zahner each drove in a single run for the Knights (16-4). Delaney threw six shutout innings to earn the victory. He allowed three hits and struck out six.

Tyler Barrette had two hits to pace the Bulldogs (11-9). Sam Formus took the loss.