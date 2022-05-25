ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: is the shorter, one-part play better?

By Sian Cain
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2T5s_0fpT1DV100
Hermione (Paula Arundell), Ron (Michael Whalley), Harry (Gareth Reeves), Ginny (Lucy Goleby) and Draco (Lachlan Woods) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Melbourne's Princess Theatre.

Let’s face it: if you’re up for watching an almost four-hour play about a middle-aged Harry Potter learning to be a good dad, you are probably fine with an almost six-hour version too. But Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the theatrical sequel to Rowling’s books, has now been tightened from a two-part play to a single three-and-a-half-hour show with an interval.

The new version – which opened in Melbourne last week, replacing the two-parter that began in Australia in 2019 – not only helps pack more audiences in, but it is likely to appeal to those with small children, smaller budgets (a ticket now costs between $60-$220, which is what you used to pay for each part), or people travelling to see it in the smattering of theatres putting it on around the world. The one-parter has also recently launched in San Francisco and on Broadway in New York, and will soon open in Toronto and Tokyo; the longer version will remain, for now, in London and Hamburg.

So what’s the short review of this shorter play? The Cursed Child still feels like Rowling based it on a cheese dream, but the plot remains in tact, if a touch too frenetic.

Without spoiling anything for those who haven’t seen either version, we follow Harry Potter’s adolescent son Albus as he starts at Hogwarts, where he attempts to escape the shadow of his famous father, now an overworked and overbearing adult. Albus and his BFF Scorpius Malfoy – the son of his father’s childhood enemy Draco – decide to travel back in time to change a crucial detail in Harry’s past, in order to improve the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDITj_0fpT1DV100
‘No matter how many times you see this play, it’s hard to resist the joys of all the fiery explosions and optical illusions.’ Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre. Photograph: Michelle Grace Hunder

So far, so plotty. But with the new cuts, The Cursed Child is now even plottier, and there is still a lot of it to steam through. Exposition is rattled off like we’re at the races, lighter fluid can be seen splashing across the stage as the actors twirl about, and scenes change at breakneck speed. (I felt for many of the actors who, towards the end, are literally sprinting on and off stage.) Somehow, there are even more magic tricks: no matter how many times you see this play, it’s hard to resist the joys of all the fiery explosions and optical illusions.

But gone is much of the background richness that, while not essential to the story, gave a better sense of Rowling’s world maturing. There was something interesting in seeing more of her boy hero as an adult man, trying to give his children a healthy childhood while reckoning with his undeniably traumatic one.

Some characters are dropped entirely and go unnoticed; others are reduced to the point that you wonder why they are included at all. (Albus’s older brother James is forgettable now; their sister Lily is entirely gone.) One major character, who is secretly a villain and was included in much of the original show, is now barely on stage at all, making their big reveal feel a little wet.

And yet, among all the cuts, one scene has noticeably been added: in the second half, Albus takes Harry aside to inform his father that he will have to accept Scorpius as “the most important person in my life”, a declaration made with weighted urgency and one that his father benignly accepts. The original show was criticised for “queerbaiting” Albus and Scorpius, but director John Tiffany – who is gay – then said it “would not [have] been appropriate” to make the nature of their relationship any clearer.

Six years on, it is clear someone felt it was now appropriate. The sub is gone from the subtext; Scorpius’s female love interest in the original is now a platonic friend. Whether giving Harry a son who seems ever-so-slightly queer has anything to do with Rowling’s now public views on trans people, aired since the play debuted six years ago, is unknown and unlikely ever to be confirmed by anyone. Some wouldn’t even spot the change. What is inarguable is that someone thought the change was important.

Crucially, the abridged Cursed Child is not better for being shorter. You’ll still whoop for all the wonderful magic, but this distilled version reinforces just how much this play has always functioned as a greatest hits tour of all things Potter: there are time turners, dementors, the invisibility cloak, trips into the Forbidden Forest, magical duels and plenty of surprise reunions with dead characters. If you have been able to see the longer version, 10 points to you – but unless you’re a huge fan, there is little reason to spend even more hours on it.

  • Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre; tickets are on sale through to October 2022. It is also on London, New York, San Francisco, Hamburg and will soon open in Toronto and Tokyo

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Guardian

Take a bow: Kate Moss outfit sends subversive message at Depp libel trial

This week’s most anticipated fashion moment was not Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding finally appearing in Vogue, nor the latest red carpet “lewk” at the Cannes film festival. No, fashion observers were waiting for something that would be much more nuanced, more sophisticated – what on earth Kate Moss would wear to testify at her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp’s libel trial this week?
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

At least 27 civilians killed by rebels in Democratic Republic of the Congo

At least 27 civilians have been killed by members of a notorious rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the army and Red Cross said. The Kivu Security Tracker (KST), which monitors violence in the region via a team of experts on the ground, posted on Twitter to say that at least 27 civilians were killed in Saturday’s attack by the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
AFRICA
The Guardian

The Donald and the Kremlin Don: how Trump’s toxic legacy helps Putin

Even by Donald Trump’s chaotic standards, the “comprehensive peace agreement” for Afghanistan signed by the US in Doha in February 2020 was a huge own goal. The pact posited no binding ceasefire, no power-sharing requirements, and no political roadmap. In return for some mumbo-jumbo about al-Qaida, Trump pledged total, unconditional US and Nato withdrawal within 14 months.
POTUS
The Guardian

Kevin Spacey film producers respond to sexual-assault charges: ‘There are those who wish for him not to act’

The producers of Peter Five Eight, a new thriller starring Kevin Spacey, have responded to the authorisation of sexual assault charges against the actor on Thursday. “While it’s unfortunate that increased negative press is timed with Kevin returning to work,” the statement reads, “it’s also to be expected. There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

291K+
Followers
74K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy