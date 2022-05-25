Track & Field | Schedule for area athletes at this week's regional championships

More than 60 track & field athletes from the area qualified for this week's regional championships. Here is a schedule of events involving local athletes. All field events, the 4x800-meter relay and the 800, 1600 and 3200 races are all finals. All other events are semifinals on the first day. The information in parentheses are the individual's or relay's times/distances/heights at last week's district meets and placements):

DIVISION I

At Austintown Fitch

Wednesday, 5 p.m. field, 6 p.m. track

Friday, 5 p.m. field, 6 p.m. track

Boys

Wednesday

4x800 relay - Louisville (Owen Pukys, sr.; Stephen Ulrich, sr.; Colby Adams, sr.; Bobby Ganser, sr.) (8:01.77, 1st)

110 hurdles – Brendan Zurbrugg, soph., Alliance (14.77, 3rd)

400 - Seth Anderson, jr., Louisville (50.53, 4th)

300 hurdles – Brendan Zurbrugg, soph., Alliance (38.58, 1st)

200 - Kael Mickley, sr., Louisville (23.16 3rd)

4x400 relay - Louisville (Kael Mickley, sr.; Seth Anderson, jr.; Ty Pinion, soph.; Austin Smith, sr.) (3:28.14, 1st)

Friday

Shot put – Carter Lewis, jr., Alliance (51-9, 3rd)

1600 - Stephen Ulrich, sr., Louisville (4:30.55, 3rd)

800 - Owen Pukys, sr., Louisville (1:59.46, 3rd)

3200 - Bobby Ganser, sr., Louisville (9:22.49, 1st)

Girls

Wednesday

High jump – Bella Guappone, jr., Alliance (4-10, 2nd)

Shot put – La'Kasja Edwards, jr., Alliance (35-1.25, 4th)

100 — Emmerson Frank, soph., Alliance (12.63, 3rd)

4x100 relay – Alliance (Bella Guappone, jr.; Ella Smith, soph.; Emmerson Frank, soph.; Xnai Hatcher, jr.) (51.01, 3rd)

Friday

Long jump – Emmerson Frank, soph., Alliance (16-6, 3rd)

Discus – La'Kasja Edwards, soph., Alliance (123-5, 1st)

800 - Diana Pukys, sr., Louisville (2:22.17, 1st)

3200 - Camryn Barker, sr., Louisville (11:51.94, 4th)

DIVISION II

At Austintown Fitch

Thursday, 5 p.m. field, 6 p.m. track

Saturday, 11 a.m. field, noon track

Boys

Thursday

Long jump – Dru DeShields, jr., West Branch (19-7.75, 3rd)

Long jump – Caden Bailey, sr., Southeast (20-7.75, 3rd)

4x800 relay – Marlington (Cohen Boyce, jr.; Liam Blake, sr.; Noah Graham, sr.; Colin Cernansky, soph.) (7:58.04, 1st)

110 hurdles – Ryan Irwin, sr., West Branch (15.51, 3rd)

400 – Dru DeShields, jr., West Branch (51.21, 4th)

Saturday

1600 – Liam Blake, sr., Marlington (4:22.98, 1st)

1600 – Colin Cernansky, soph., Marlington (4:23.27, 2nd)

1600 – Josiah Hicks, sr., West Branch (4:23.38, 3rd)

800 – Colin Cernansky, soph., Marlington (1:57.42, 4th)

3200 – Noah Graham, sr., Marlington (9:44.97, 1st)

3200 – Nash Minor, jr., Marlington (9:49.51, 2nd)

3200 – Josiah Hicks, sr., West Branch (9:54.52, 3rd)

Girls

Thursday

Shot put – Lauren Keithley, sr., Marlington (34-1, 3rd)

High jump – Claire Brunner, jr., West Branch (4-8, 3rd)

High jump – Makenna Lins, jr., West Branch (4-6, 4th)

4x800 relay – Marlington (Kenna McElroy, sr.; Stella Blake, soph; Emily Gainer, soph.; Bella Graham, jr.) (10:28.43, 3rd)

4x800 relay – West Branch (Eris Dugan, sr.; Avah Stull, soph.; Clarice Martin, fr.; Kaylee Burcaw, sr.) (10:54.35, 4th)

100 hurdles – Elizabeth Mason, jr., Marlington (15.81, 3rd)

4x200 relay – West Branch (Kennedy Berger, soph.; Lauren Gossett, soph.; Anna Lippiatt, sr.; Sophia Gregory, soph.) (1:45.01, 3rd)

4x100 relay – West Branch (Lauren Gossett, soph.; Kennedy Berger, soph.; Anna Lippiatt, sr.; Zoe Sanders, soph.) (50.89, 3rd)

400 – Sophia Gregory, soph., West Branch (57.54, 2nd)

4x400 relay – West Branch (Lauren Gossett, soph.; Emily Sprowl, jr.; Kaylee Burcaw, sr.; Sophia Gregory, soph.) (4:09.15, 3rd)

Saturday

Discus – Lauren Keithley, sr., Marlington (114-1, 3rd)

Long jump – Ariana Painter, sr., Marlington (17-0.50, 1st)

1600 – Bella Graham, jr., Marlington (5:10.20, 1st)

1600 – Clarice Martin, fr., West Branch (5:46.46, 4th)

800 – Kaylee Burcaw, sr., West Branch (2:25.23, 4th)

3200 – Bella Graham, jr., Marlington (11:26.24, 1st)

DIVISION II

At Chillicothe Southeastern High School

Thursday, 5 p.m. field, 6:30 p.m. track

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. field, 1 p.m. track

Boys

Thursday

4x800 relay — Minerva (Grasyn Rettig, fr.; Mason Steel, soph.; Ryan Cassidy, fr.; Connor Shingleton, sr.) (8:31.50, 1st)

300 hurdles — Garrett Ault, jr., Minerva (42.25, 4th)

4x400 relay — Minerva (Bronson Ford, jr.; Garrett Ault, jr.; Brandon Davis, jr.; Connor Shingleton, sr.) (3:36.08, 4th)

Saturday

1600 — Connor Shingleton, sr., Minerva (4:33.09, 1st)

800 — Connor Shingleton, sr., Minerva (1:59.56, 1st)

3200 — Grasyn Rettig, fr., Minerva (10:20.13, 1st)

3200 — Mason Steele, soph., Minerva (10:37.10, 3rd)

Girls

Thursday

4x800 relay — Minerva (Hera Hoffee, jr.; Kayla Crissman, fr.; Hannah Ison, fr.; Jenna Cassidy, sr.) (10:04.24, 1st)

200 — Cleo Mueller, jr., Minerva (28.43, 4th)

4x400 relay — Minerva (Jenna Cassidy, sr.; Kayla Crissman, fr.; Annabelle Crissman, fr.; Lilah Sanor, fr.) (4:23.36, 4th)

High jump — Abby Wheeler, sr., Minerva (5-1, 1st)

Saturday

1600 — Kayla Crissman, fr., Minerva (5:33.57, 3rd)

1600 — Hera Hoffee, jr., Minerva (5:24.55, 2nd)

800 — Jenna Cassidy, sr., Minerva (2:24.03, 2nd)

3200 — Hannah Ison, fr., Minerva (12:07.11, 2nd)

3200 — Caitlyn Hopple, jr., Minerva (12:25.12, 4th)

Long jump — Cleo Miller, jr., Minerva (17-0.25, 2nd)

Long jump — Abby Wheeler, sr., Minerva (16-11.50, 3rd)

DIVISION III

At Massillon Perry

Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. field, 6 p.m. track

Friday, 4:30 p.m. field, 6 p.m. track

Girls

Wednesday

200 – KyAra Ross, jr., St. Thomas (26.15, 4th)

Friday

Pole vault – Sarah Hiestand, sr., St. Thomas (8-6, 4th)

Long jump – KyAra Ross, jr., St. Thomas (17-4.50, 1st)

(No boys advanced in Division III.)