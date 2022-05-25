Woman Shot in Leg in Downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA: A woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning, May 24, around 2:02 a.m. on the 900 block of Hemlock Street in Downtown Los Angeles.

Zak Holman / KNN

The woman was shot by an unknown suspect driving an unknown type of vehicle. Los Angeles Police Department Newtown Division officers responded and are handling the investigation.

The woman was transported by the Los Angeles Fire Department to a local area hospital in stable condition.

There were no further details immediately available regarding this incident.

Video: Zak Holman, Photojournalist / KNN

