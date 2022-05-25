ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Sons named co-CEOs of Hoffmann Family of Companies

By SPECIAL TO FLORIDA WEEKLY
Florida Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Hoffmann, founder and CEO of the Hoffmann Family of Companies, a privately held family portfolio with over 85 companies and brands and 200 real estate locations throughout the globe, has stepped down and promoted his sons, Geoff Hoffmann and Greg Hoffmann, to the roles of co-chief executive officers....

Florida Weekly

John R. Wood Properties hosts Luxury Portfolio International President Mickey Alam Khan

Phil Wood, President and CEO of John R. Wood Properties, recently hosted Mickey Alam Khan, president of Luxury Portfolio International (LPI). Mr. Khan, who is also the founder and editor in chief of Luxury Daily, the world’s leading luxury business publication, met with company leaders, conducted a master class for select top-performing agents at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples and toured two of the brokerage’s local luxury listings. Sara Nelson McKitrick, LPI’s Director of Professional Development, accompanied Mr. Khan to jointly deliver the master class along with guest speaker Barb Quasius, CPA, MBA, Senior Lead Client Advisor for Meristem Family Wealth. Ms. Quasius has more than 25 years of experience advising across the full financial landscape of high-net-worth clients.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Builder, in war to retain employees, rewards employees with $1.6M

Key takeaway: Naples construction firm DeAngelis Diamond is tackling the labor crisis internally, by boosting benefits designed to keep employees — including a new profit-sharing and 401(k) match program. The company recently paid out $1.6 million to staff under the program, DD Wealth Builder. Core challenge: Getting the word...
NAPLES, FL
Longboat Observer

SMH-Venice announces plans for a $113 million expansion

Operating at near or full capacity since opening on Nov. 11, 2021, Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice is already poised for expansion. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has announced a $113 million plan to add a third patient care tower to meet what it says is southern Sarasota County's growing needs. During...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Another golf course will be used for new homes and shops. It’s sparked an outcry in this multimillion-dollar community.

The defunct Heron Bay golf course, best known as the former home of the Honda Classic tournaments, could be sold to a developer — or even a neighboring city — to become a mix of housing and retail shops, including restaurants. It’s gotten the attention of neighbors who say the planned construction on the 69.2 acres abutting their upscale houses is not something they ever signed up for — and ...
PARKLAND, FL
Florida Weekly

Champions For Learning president/CEO steps down

Champions For Learning has shared that Susan McManus, President/CEO, will be leaving her role at the end of May and will be pursuing her own educational goals. “It has been my honor to have worked with so many educators, students, parents, donors and volunteers who care so deeply about our shared vision of a community that is 100% engaged in student success,” Ms. McManus said.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Clean Juice Launches first location in Lee County

The first Clean Juice in Lee County launched May 16 in Estero at The Shoppes at University Highlands, a retail strip just north of Miromar Outlets. The new location, 19527 Highland Oaks Drive, is near the intersection of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and Everblades Parkway. Its grand opening celebration is Saturday, June 4, when the first 50 customers will receive free Clean Juice smoothies for a year. Regional franchisee Mark Heinold opened the first area location for the fast-casual chain last fall in North Naples. He plans 10 locations for the USDA-certified organic juice bar in the next several years from North Fort Myers to Marco Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

10 summer things to do in Cape Coral, Fort Myers: Go karts, concerts, etc.

Go karts. Cycle-pub parties. Country-music superstars. Zombies. If you’re looking for things to do this summer in Southwest Florida, we’ve got you covered. We’ve been writing about entertainment options all year long. In case you missed them, here are some of our top things to do this summer in the Fort Myers/Cape Coral area (along with links to the original articles).
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Buyer secures $11.9 million in financing for Naples multifamily complex

The new owners of the 63-unit Opus Apartments in Naples received an $11.9 million acquisition loan. The apartment complex, at 16th Place SW, was bought by Great America Holdings out of Miami for $15 million, according to Berkadia, which arranged the loan. Berkadia says Cohen & Company originated the $11.94...
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Gulf Coast Village named Best Skilled Nursing Facility

Gulf Coast Village has earned the title as one of the Best Skilled Nursing Facilities in Florida from US News & World Report for 2021-2022 for both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. Only 65 facilities earned this title in Florida for 2021-2022, based on performance. The data used to evaluate...
CAPE CORAL, FL
srqmagazine.com

New England's LobsterCraft Restaurant to Celebrate the Opening

Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
SARASOTA, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Brooks & Dunn ‘reboot’ tour, heading to Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Country superstars Brooks & Dunn have rebooted their canceled 2020 tour and added some venues they’ve never played before — including Estero’s Hertz Arena. The duo’s Reboot Tour visits Hertz Arena on Friday, June 3. Tickets start at $50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4. Presales start Tuesday for qualifying buyers.
ESTERO, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota circus philanthropist's condo hits market for $7.95 million

The sprawling Gulf-front condo that belonged to the man who built the world's largest collection of circus miniatures is on sale for $7.95 million, the highest-priced listing in Longboat Key's luxurious L'Ambiance.Howard C. Tibbals, who created the Howard Bros. Circus Model, a complete miniature reproduction of a 1920s circus that's now part of the Tibbals Learning Center at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, died last year.Specs: 5,100 feet of interior space. 5 beds, 4 full and 2 half baths.Highlight: The French country-style kitchen has a center island, La Cornue electric range, two refrigerators, an ice maker, three ovens, two microwaves, wine storage and marble countertops.What we love: Those views. Many rooms boast walls of windows with Gulf views, and most offer access to the outside spaces, including a long Gulf-front terrace with a private staircase to the beach and pool. Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau
SARASOTA, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Pulte Homes begins construction of neighborhood amenities at Ventana Pointe

Residents of Ventana Pointe, Pulte Homes’ intimate, new 77-home community with a sought-after Naples location, will soon spend sun-soaked days lounging by the pool with family and neighbors. Pulte Homes has commenced construction of Ventana Pointe’s private amenity center. The amenity campus offers inviting gathering spaces around the...
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

Southwest Florida International Airport sets another passenger record in April

Making history has become a habit for Southwest Florida International Airport. It's happening every month in 2022. When the latest monthly passenger totals are released, guess what? Another record. April's passenger count was released on Thursday (May 26) and once again the needle was moved. During April, 1,221,628 passengers traveled...
FORT MYERS, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida pain physician, CEO convicted for $4.5M fentanyl scheme

Former CEO and owner of Sarasota (Fla.) Pain Associates Steven Chun, MD, 59, was found guilty of a more than $4.5 million fentanyl kickback and bribery scheme, the Justice Department said May 24. Dr. Chun was convicted on five separate counts of receiving kickbacks, the department said. He prescribed a...
SARASOTA, FL

