ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Young White colon cancer patients have better odds for survival

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VaQu_0fpSyt8Q00

Race and ethnicity matter when battling colon cancer, with young White patients facing notably better odds than Black, Hispanic or Asian patients, new research warns.

A look at colon cancer survival among Americans younger than 50 turned up a glaring discrepancy: Survival five years after diagnosis improved to nearly 70% among White patients over two decades, but was less than 58% among Black patients.

All had been diagnosed with early-stage disease, starting in 1992.

Moreover, the researchers found that the size of the survival gap grew over time. "Survival for Blacks diagnosed from 2003 to 2013 remained even lower than for Whites diagnosed a decade earlier," noted study lead author Dr. Timothy Zaki.

Colon cancer is striking younger people around the world. A study published in May in the New England Journal of Medicine reported that 10% of colon cancer cases are now early-onset -- in patients younger than 50 -- and incidence is rising. As a result, screening is now recommended in the United States to start at age 45.

Prior research suggests these disparities in survival are not new, stressed Zaki, a resident physician at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Similar racial and ethnic survival rates gaps are also "well-documented" among colon cancer patients over age 50, said Zaki.

Moreover, previous investigations have indicated that young White patients face a notably lower risk of developing colon cancer in the first place, he noted.

Zaki suggested there is no obvious explanation for what is going on, an observation echoed by Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer of the American Cancer Society.

The disparity in survival is "not trivial," said Dahut, who was not involved with the study. However, "in this particular study, it is not possible to fully explain differences between Black patients and those of other racial or ethnic backgrounds," he said.

Still, both Zaki and Dahut pointed to a wide range of contributing issues.

Zaki highlighted potential ethnic and racial differences in employment, social support, family income, environmental exposure, education level, lifestyle choices (such as smoking, diet and drinking habits), culture and health insurance.

And Dahut noted the possibility that there are "differences in the biology of the tumor itself or in a predisposition to cancer that certain populations may have."

Differences in the number and types of preexisting medical conditions at the time of cancer diagnosis might also play a role, added Zaki, as may the speed with which patients access cancer treatment.

For the study, Zaki and his colleagues reviewed stats collected between 1992 and 2013 by the U.S. National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER).

The data covered about 30% of the U.S. population. Out of that pool, nearly 34,000 men and women between the ages of 20 and 49 were diagnosed with early-onset colon cancer.

About 6 in 10 were White, while nearly 15% were Hispanic, 14% were Black and 13% were Asian.

White patients were the most likely to be alive five years out, with a 69% survival rate. That was followed by 67% among Asian/Pacific Islanders and 63% among Hispanics. Survival approached just 58% among Black patients.

The worst survival rate was seen among Black men (less than 57%), while the highest survival rate was observed among White women (nearly 71%).

Even when looking solely at local-stage disease (caught before it spread), Black patients fared worse: Five-year survival exceeded 94% among White patients but remained about 89% among Black people.

And in relative terms the situation didn't improve with time. Black people diagnosed during the second decade (2003-2013) of the study had a 59% survival rate, which was below the 66% survival rate seen for White patients in the first decade (1992-2002) -- and well below the 70%-plus rate among White patients during the second decade.

The findings were scheduled for presentation Tuesday at the American Gastroenterological Association's Digestive Disease Week meeting, in San Diego. Research presented at meetings is usually considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists colon cancer risk factors.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
MedicineNet.com

How Do Bowel Movements Change With Colon Cancer?

Colon cancer is the second-most-common cause of cancer death. While colon cancer can't be seen or felt, it reveals itself through some early symptoms. Changes in your bowel movements, like diarrhea or constipation, can help alert you to this disease. Paying attention to bowel movement changes is thus vital for the early diagnosis of this disease. The appearance of your poop and other symptoms are also useful clues potentially implying the presence of colon cancer.
CANCER
UPI News

Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure

The anti-inflammatory benefits of a common gout medicine may help save the lives of heart failure patients, researchers say. The medication, colchicine, could also reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients whose arteries are clogged with cholesterol, according to the study authors. "The signal for benefit with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Harvard Health

Women can reduce risk of colon cancer

Screening for colorectal cancer (CRC) in women before the age of 50 can significantly reduce the risk of CRC compared to those who have no endoscopic screening or decide to initiate testing at age 50, according to a new study from Massachusetts General Hospital. These findings, published in JAMA Oncology,...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Colon polyp size and cancer risk: What to know

A colon polyp is a growth inside the colon. While most are harmless, there is a correlation between colon polyp size and cancer risk. Colon polyps that continue growing, or that become very large, may become cancerous, so doctors remove them. Anyone can develop colon polyps, and about 6% of...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#National Cancer Institute#Racism#Hispanic#Asian#Americans
Medical News Today

Colon cancer: Is it hereditary?

Colon cancer can be hereditary, which means it passes from generation to generation in families. It is also genetic, meaning it develops because of an accumulation of genetic changes. Hereditary cancers, including hereditary colon cancer, are. . However, not all genetic cancers are hereditary. Sometimes a person develops changes during...
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Blood clotting risk 4 times greater in long COVID patients who can’t exercise

WASHINGTON — A common symptom for people with long COVID is fatigue, and a recent study reveals those that are too tired to exercise might also have a higher risk of developing blood clots. The risk is four times higher among patients who could not perform basic exercises in comparison to those who could still continue to work out. The findings could help pinpoint how long COVID causes widespread damage to people’s bodies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Type 2 Diabetes Drug Mounjaro, Which Is Also Associated With Weight Loss

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), as an addition to diet and exercise. The drug, manufactured by Eli Lilly, improved blood sugar more effectively than the other diabetes therapies that were included in the clinical studies that were the basis for its approval, according to the FDA statement, released on May 13.
HEALTH
Healthline

Why More People Under Age 40 Are Being Diagnosed With Cancer

Researchers report that cancer diagnoses continue to rise in people in the United States between 15 and 39 years old. The increase is due largely to thyroid cancer, but the rates for colorectal and other cancers are also up. Experts say obesity and other lifestyle issues are major factors in...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Can AFib cause heart failure?

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a condition that causes the heart to beat rapidly and irregularly. This can lead to heart failure, which develops when the heart is not pumping blood efficiently around the body properly. AFib is the. form of cardiac arrhythmia, meaning it causes an irregular heartbeat. It also...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Parade

Sneaky Symptoms of Shingles, Dementia, AMD and Chronic Kidney Disease You Must Know

Some health conditions pop up overnight or have vague symptoms that are tricky to diagnose. This is particularly true of shingles, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), dementia and kidney disease, says Donald Ford, M.D., department chair of family medicine at Cleveland Clinic. “The risk factors are not always clear, so our ability to predict them is limited, and often we have to wait until the signs show up.” Here’s what you need to know to understand those signs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Can kidney cancer be mistaken for kidney stones?

Kidney cancer shares some similar symptoms with kidney stones, including blood in the urine, lower back pain, and fatigue. Due to these similarities, some medical professionals may incorrectly diagnose kidney cancer as kidney stones. Kidney cancer is one of the. cancers in people. Kidney cancer shares some symptoms with kidney...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Evidence of familial genetic risk for colon cancer

Huntsman Cancer Institute researchers discovered people with a certain polyp syndrome and their first-degree relatives are at increased risk for colorectal cancer. In addition, people with certain colon lesions are also at an at increased risk. Lead authors Karen Curtin, Ph.D., epidemiologist at Huntsman Cancer Institute and associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Utah (U of U), and Priyanka Kanth, MD, associate professor of internal medicine at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and adjunct associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Utah, answer questions about the study published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Drinking Alcohol More Dangerous to the Heart Than Previously Thought

Levels of alcohol consumption currently considered safe by some countries are associated with the development of heart failure, according to new research presented at Heart Failure 2022, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).[1]. “This study adds to the body of evidence that a more cautious approach...
DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

Is Pancreatic Cancer the Most Painful?

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most painful types of cancer because it invades and presses on the nerves near the pancreas leading to pain in the back or abdomen. Pain seems to be the most distressing symptom in patients with pancreatic cancer. Unspecified abdominal ache may be an early symptom of pancreatic cancer.
CANCER
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
363K+
Followers
57K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy