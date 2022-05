The Quincy Hawks got six RBIs and two home runs in the first three innings from Lance Logsdon on their way to a huge win over UIS in game one of the NCAA Division Two Midwest Super Regional on Friday afternoon. The Hawks put up 16 runs in the first four innings and if they win the second game which starts on Saturday at 11 am at UIS, they advance to the World Series. If UIS can win game two, the two teams will play a rubber match game on Saturday afternoon.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO