Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Says Goodbye To Everton Following The End Of His Loan Time At Goodison Park

Donny Van De Beek has used social media to post a goodbye message to Everton as he is preparing to return to Manchester United from the lease.
The 25-year-old joined the Goodison Park side on a six-month loan deal in January with the purpose of playing more minutes and being regular in a first-team.
The decision was taken after Van De Beek was not being considered by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and had to spend most of his time at Old Trafford on the bench.
But what apparently was the answer to his problems turned up against the Dutch player as he struggled with injuries during his time at Goodison Park.
The midfielder was limited to just seven participations in the six months. The Nijkerkerveen born started the final game of the Premier League season for Everton.
Unfortunately, a 5-1 defeat away at Arsenal in which the Midfielder scored his first goal for Everton.
Donny van de Beek posted on his Twitter account:
"Not the way we wanted to finish the season but we already reached our goal a few days ago.
"I want to thank all the players, staff and especially the fans who were there in the good and tough times. Up the Toffees"
Now it is the time for the Dutchman to reunite with Erik Ten Hag and recovers that awesome version of himself at Ajax that made the Old Trafford side want to sign him.
