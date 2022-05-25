ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Local officials react to Texas school shooting tragedy

By Carlos Saucedo
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HheXS_0fpSxdDp00

The tragic shooting of at least 19 children at a school in Texas brought the nation to a standstill Tuesday.

Its impact was felt in California and local officials and activists are sending their condolences to the victims and calling for action.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 24, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

POTUS visits Texas school shooting memorial

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: “We will.” At Robb Elementary School, Biden visited a memorial of […]
UVALDE, TX
vnexplorer.net

EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos' sister is serving in the US Navy and rushed home to comfort their grandma after she was shot but survived

Marisabelle Ramos, 21, is three years older than her dead brother Salvador, who was responsible for Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School ‘My granddaughter Marisabelle is in the Navy and currently stationed in San Diego, California’ grandfather Rolando Reyes exclusively told DailyMail.com Reyes said Marisabelle rushed back to San Antonio to be with her grandmother Celia after receiving the tragic news ‘She’s with her grandmother in the hospital and staying in San Antonio for the time being’ Celia is in a San Antonio hospital after being shot in the face by grandson, Salvador, just before he gunned down 21 people at Robb ElementaryCelia’s daughter Natalie has set up a GofundMe account her mother that has only drawn $250 in donations as of Saturday evening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Southern California schools on alert after mass shooting kills 19 elementary school students in Texas

A number of schools in Southern California will be on alert Wednesday, a day after 19 elementary school students and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in Texas.A gunman, an 18-year-old armed with a handgun and assault rifle, was fatally shot by law enforcement after opening fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting killed 19 students and two adults, and wounded two law enforcement officers.Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said there were "no adequate words" to describe Tuesday's horrific events in Uvalde, about 85 miles of San Antonio. Barnes said the county's Intelligence Assessment Center is monitoring the situation and the department will increase its presence at schools."No parent should ever have to wonder if their child is safe at school," he said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department would be working with school resource officers to "ensure the safety of our children." LAPD Chief Michel Moore said his department was working with Los Angeles School Police to increase patrols around schools and common pathways.South Pasadena and Arcadia police said they were unaware of any threats to their communities, but that they will have extra officers at their schools as a precaution.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

LAUSD announces new school safety measures in response to Texas shooting

Following the deadly mass shooting in Texas that shook the nation, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday that it will be expanding on-campus safety measures. L.A. Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said the district will be changing communications protocols and investing in new technology to enhance safety at schools. “Since Columbine, Sandy Hook, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Los Angeles

6 Arrests in Alleged $10M Recycling Fraud Scheme

Six people have been arrested for allegedly operating a recycling fraud scheme in the Los Angeles area that scammed more than $10 million from the state's recycling program by bringing more than nine tons of out-of-state materials from Arizona for redemption, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The defendants allegedly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre

One by one, they took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that further restricting access to firearms was not the answer to preventing future tragedies. “The existence […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Gov. Newsom pushes for new gun laws after Texas school shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders held a press conference Wednesday regarding “efforts to expedite legislation to protect communities from gun violence,” following a mass shooting at Uvalde Elementary School in Texas. Joined by Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Newsom asked the California legislature to […]
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday afternoon in a tweet that he tested positive for COVID-19. He says he is experiencing mild symptoms. Newsom will continue to work remotely and remain in isolation until Thursday, June 2, the governor’s officer said in a press release. He also received a prescription for COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid. Newsom […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Another School Shooting, Antioch Council Recap and School Resource Officers

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we highlight the root of all problems is the human behavior not the tool used such as any weapon. We react to President Joe Biden’s comments, Golden State Warrior coach Steve Kerr and Bay Area Law Enforcement promising increased patrols around schools. We advocate for student safety and SRO’s. In Oakley, Alexis Gabe reward increased to $100k, more affordable homes coming to Bay Point in Contra Costa County and we talk Antioch City Council Meeting. Plus more.
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC San Diego

California Moves Toward Allowing Lawsuits Over Illegal Guns

Hours after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas, California senators on Tuesday approved giving people the power to sue those who traffic in illegal firearms, mimicking a Texas law that is intended to deter abortions. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sought the bill as a gibe to the U.S. Supreme...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy