The disappointment in Calgary will sting for a while. For the first time in over three decades, NHL fans were treated to a playoff series featuring a Battle of Alberta. While the Flames did finish ahead of Edmonton in the regular season, the two teams were pretty close and this should have been a grueling battle. Instead, the Oilers pulled off a victory in five games, led by the man most consider to be the best player in the world right now, and perhaps one of the greatest ever before he finishes.

