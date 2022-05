The TOSP Public Works Utilities division will have a road closure near the following area:. 915 Old US1 (closure on SW Broad St) We apologize for the inconvenience, but closures are necessary for utility systems maintenance. For further information, please call TOSP Utilities at (910) 692‑1983, weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO