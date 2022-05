SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a two-run walkoff home run in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres, who have struggled offensively, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Sunday to take two of three. Grisham drove a 2-0 pitch from Chris Stratton (2-2) off the right-field...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO