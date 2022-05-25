ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police respond to barricaded suspect in Pacoima

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were responding to a barricade situation in a Pacoima neighborhood.

Authorities said they were called at around 7:10 p.m. to the 13000 block of Pierce Street regarding a male suspect who was in violation of a restraining order and allegedly threatening violence.

When police arrived, the suspect was inside the residence and refusing to come out.

It is unknown if the man was armed or not. No injuries were reported.

mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles

A 57-year-old pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles was identified Saturday by the coroner’s office as Petra Benitez-Vilchis. The crash was reported at 9:08 p.m. Sunday in the area of Normandie Avenue and 59th Street, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

24-year-old man arrested for suspected carjacking in Redlands

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to a carjacking Monday in Redlands. The incident occurred in the parking lot of a Stater Bros. parking lot when the suspected carjacker stole the keys from 81-year-old Nina Steinman as she was feeding several unhoused men from the back of her SUV. Video shows the man getting into the KIA SUV and knocking the 81-year-old down as he backed out of the parking space and fled. Steinman attempted to stop the suspect. "I yelled. I said, 'Stop!' My plan was to open the door and to reach him and grab him by the shirt and pull him out, but I couldn't do that and I ended up on the ground," she said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department spotted the Kia in a parking structure on East 11th Street. Robert Carlos Sanchez Jr., who was still in the car and arrested on charges of carjacking and elder abuse. Sanchez is being held on $250,000 bail.  
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Arrests made in Beverly Crest follow-home robbery in April

Authorities have made a pair of arrests in connection with a late-April follow-home robbery in Beverly Crest, where four people had over $70k in money and jewelry stolen from them. The initial incident occurred on April 20 at around 12:45 a.m., when four people on their way from dining at a restaurant in Beverly Grove were followed back to their short-term rental property located on Coldwater Canyon Drive. As soon as they had exited their vehicle, they were confronted by three suspects, all of which were armed with firearms. The suspects demanded their jewelry before forcing the victims to let them into the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
