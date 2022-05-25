ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina Del Rey, CA

Marina Del Rey family desperately searches for 29-year-old son, who has autism

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQk0d_0fpSvwFS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQiHd_0fpSvwFS00
Marina Del Rey family desperately searches for 29-year-old son, who has autism 02:02

A Marina Del Rey family continues to search for their 29-year-old son, who has autism, after he walked out of their home over a week ago.

"We're looking for our son," said mother Michelle Hansbrough. "He's been gone a week."

Although the family has filed a missing person report with the police and have posted flyers near Loyola Marymount University, Michelle and her husband Cem came to one of their son's favorite places, Yvonne B. Burke Park, to spread the word and ask for the public's help finding their son Jeremy.

"He's high functioning," said Michelle. "He's book smart. He's not street smart. He needs us."

The couple worried about their son not only because he does not have any money nor an ID but especially because he is prone to seizures without his medication.

The Hansbroughs said that their son has a passion for mathematics and physics his parents. Jeremy did leave the home about a month ago but eventually turned up at his godfather's house.

Michelle and Cem hope someone paid attention to their flyer and helps them reunite with their son.

"A kind, loving gentle soul," said Michelle. "Would never ever hurt anyone. He's just really kind."

Comments / 4

Related
CBS LA

Police respond to possible drive-by shooting in Marina Del Rey area

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a possible drive-by shooting outside a restaurant in the Marina Del Rey area Saturday night. The incident occurred at around 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Washington and Lincoln Boulevards. At least one person was injured, though their condition was unknown. No other information was immediately available. 
MARINA DEL REY, CA
CBS LA

Police searching for 85-year-old Edith Nell Birden missing from Long Beach

Police Thursday sought the public's help to locate an 85-year-old woman who went missing from the Long Beach area.According to the Long Beach Police Department, security camera footage showed Edith Nell Birden walking near the 3000 block of Adriatic Avenue and Arlington Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday.Her daughters, who are desperate to find her, say Birden has health issues and may easily become disoriented."I'm not going to give up, it doesn't matter. That's my mom. I want her back," said one of Birden's daughters.Her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren teamed up Thursday to plaster missing person signs throughout her neighborhood near Silverado park.Birden is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 144 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black stocking cap, a white sweater, black-and-white leopard-print pants and white oversized shoes.Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call the Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246; police dispatch at 562-435-6711; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Three teen girls hospitalized for drug overdose

Three female teenagers were hospitalized late Tuesday night after overdosing on an unknown substance at an apartment on the 2000 block of 20th St. “Two of the females have been listed as critical but stable condition and the third is conscious, alert and is recovering,” said SMPD Public Information Officer Rudy Flores.
CBS LA

LASD units to patrol beaches over the summer

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will be patrolling beaches from Playa del Rey to Malibu over the summer, the department announced.The LASD Beach Patrol Mission will patrol from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, the department said in a statement.According to the LASD, the units will consist of members from the LASD Sheriff's Response Team and the Mounted Enforcement Detail and will assist other agencies in the area."Summer is upon us and the last couple of years have been challenging for everyone," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "I want to remind the community that we're doing our best, we're stretching our resources so that people feel safe wherever they are, including the beach areas of Los Angeles County. This summer, the LASD Beach Patrol Mission will be visible throughout our beaches so that visitors and the community have a great time at the beach."The department's Homeless Outreach and Mental Evaluation teams will also be available throughout the summer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
City
Marina Del Rey, CA
City
Del Rey, CA
CBS LA

Two men wounded after shooting each other at NoHo swap meet

Two men in their 20s were wounded today when they engaged in a shootout at a North Hollywood swap meet.The shooting was reported at 3:17 p.m. in the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.The two men first argued, then each pulled out a gun and shot at the other, she said.One wounded man was taken to a hospital by paramedics and the other was taken in a private vehicle, she said. Both had stable vital signs.The shooting is believed gang-related, she said. No one else at the swap meet was wounded.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

SGV missing: Man who suffers from anxiety last seen in Valinda

Authorities on Wednesday sought the public’s help to locate a 41-year-old man with anxiety who was last seen in the San Gabriel Valley community of Valinda. Juan Roman Baca was last seen on May 14 in the 16000 block of Gumbiner Drive, near Rimgrove Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
VALINDA, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Woman Found Dead at Glendora Park

LOS ANGELES – The coroner identified the woman who was found dead at a public park in Glendora recently. Donna Emery, 55, was the woman found dead at Finkbiner Park, 160 N. Wabash Ave. May 23. Her cause of death was deferred, pending additional investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
GLENDORA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics
CBS LA

U.S. Coast Guard searching for swimmer off coast of Corona Del Mar

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer in the ocean off the coast of Corona Del Mar who did not return after going out to swim. The swimmer is believed to be 48-years-old, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.The missing man was last seen wearing blue biker shorts.In addition to a crew from Long Beach, a U.S. Coast Guard ship and a helicopter from Point Mugu are both assisting in the search for the missing swimmer. 
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

"It is very easy to catch' says doctor of COVID variant responsible for latest surge

A doctor is urging the public to take appropriate precautionary measures amid a COVID surge—the result of a highly transmissible variant."It is very easy to catch, it just isn't infecting the lungs and thus people aren't dying from it as much but they are getting very sick," Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said. As of Friday, Los Angeles County saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, and eight additional deaths, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations were also steadily increasing with 464 patients in Los Angeles County. In Orange County, 138 were hospitalized, and in Riverside County, there were 93 patients being treated for COVID in a hospital."I know that we're all tired and it's been over two years of doing this, but this is our new normal," said Campen, who urged everyone to take appropriate precautions. "You need to be very aware of protecting yourself, either wearing a mask, making sure that you are vaccinated and boosted. As COVID continues to spread, Campen says no one is immune, but the vaccines and boosters are likely to reduce the severity of illness."It is still a big deal. People feel miserable and people still have significant health effects," she added. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Long Beach Post

Yorba Linda family asks for help finding developmentally disabled daughter who possibly ran away to Long Beach

Nya's last known whereabouts came on May 6 sometime after 10 p.m., when she reportedly made the trip from a Sky Zone at Westminster Mall to her mother's private school in Long Beach, Success Work Academy. The post Yorba Linda family asks for help finding developmentally disabled daughter who possibly ran away to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
YORBA LINDA, CA
CBS LA

Arrests made in Beverly Crest follow-home robbery in April

Authorities have made a pair of arrests in connection with a late-April follow-home robbery in Beverly Crest, where four people had over $70k in money and jewelry stolen from them. The initial incident occurred on April 20 at around 12:45 a.m., when four people on their way from dining at a restaurant in Beverly Grove were followed back to their short-term rental property located on Coldwater Canyon Drive. As soon as they had exited their vehicle, they were confronted by three suspects, all of which were armed with firearms. The suspects demanded their jewelry before forcing the victims to let them into the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
116K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy