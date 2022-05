Long before 60 sixth grade students descended onto the University of Utah campus last Wednesday, Jennifer Bodell had an idea. “I’m a brand new principal, so brand new principals, we kind of think outside of the box,” said Bodell, the principal at Whittier Elementary School in West Valley City. “I was thinking about our sixth graders and sending them off to junior high and what we could do at the very end of the school year to make it something memorable that they’ll never forget.”

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO