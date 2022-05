An 18-year-old man was charged Thursday with attempted murder and other counts for allegedly firing with a so-called “ghost gun” at two LAPD officers in a patrol vehicle. Anthony Lamont Hill is set to be arraigned June 9 at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse on two counts each of attempted murder of a peace officer in the performance of their duties and assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer in the performance of their duties, along with one count of carrying an unregistered firearm in public, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO