ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Arkansas set to face Alabama yet again

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSnBJ_0fpSuxEo00

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

HOOVER, Ala. – For the fourth time in less than a week, the Arkansas and Alabama baseball programs will meet.

That became a certainty on Tuesday when the Crimson Tide downed Georgia 5-3 in an elimination game that opened the SEC Baseball Tournament.

Alabama (31-25) took two of three games from Arkansas (38-16) in Tuscaloosa last weekend, including a 18-5 laugher in the series finale.

The game is slated to begin around 1 p.m. at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium after an opening day that saw over six hours of rain delays and three stoppages.

“You know, we just go play,” Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said. “Arkansas is a great team. They didn’t play their best at our place, but they’re one of the best teams in the league.

“You get in the SEC tournament and the deeper you go in the week, the better the teams are. Everybody you play is going to be really good.”

Third-seeded Arkansas has not announced a starter for Wednesday’s game, but it is thought that Will McEntire and Hagen Smith are possibilities for the assignment.

McEntire started and went four innings in Arkansas’ 7-3 Thursday win while Smith, who had started each weekend until last, pitched in relief in Saturday’s game.

Bohannon said he would likely start senior right hander Jacob McNairy (6-2), who pitched the opening five innings in Alabama’s 8-6 win last Friday.

McNairy gave up four runs on six hits while fanning seven and walking three in that contest.

“Yeah, I’d like to just get with (Alabama pitching) Coach(Jason) Jackson before I announce anything, but there’s a good chance it’ll be Jacob McNairy.”

The Alabama-Georgia game was delayed an half-hour from its original starting time of 9:30 a.m. and then there was a two-hour rain delay soon after the Crimson Tide scored three runs in the first and another couple in the second.

It was a fast start for Alabama in a game where a loss would have eliminated it from the SEC Tournament and likely ended its already slim NCAA Tournament hopes.

“Really proud of our club,” Bohannon said. “Obviously it was a do-or-die day for us, and really proud of the way they came out. You could tell that our kids were really excited today and came out hot.”
It was tough after the rain delay for both teams, who ended with just six hits each.

Garrett McMillian started and pitched the first two innings before freshman Ben Hess entered after the rain delay and fanned a career-high 10 while keeping the Bulldogs scoreless over the next 5 1/3 innings.

Georgia did cut it to 5-3 in the eighth when Connor Tate hit a two-run homer that scored his brother Cole.

“The players deserve all the credit,” Bohannon said. “I really didn’t do anything. When you get this deep into the season, you’ve had some of these experiences.”

Bohannon thinks the Friday win over Arkansas that clinched an SEC Tournament berth loosen his team up.

“I really feel like after the Friday game with Arkansas you could just feel a different level of looseness within our team, and what do you know, you’re seeing some better production, especially offensively,” Bohannon said.

“These kids like to play. They really like each other. They really like playing the game of baseball. They didn’t need any pep talk. I ran out of those about three or four weeks ago.”

In two other elimination games Tuesday, Florida downed South Carolina 2-1 in 10 innings and Vanderbilt ousted Ole Miss 3-1 in a game that finished near 1 a.m.

Auburn and Kentucky were supposed to play Tuesday as well, but that game was pushed to Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

The revamped schedule will have second-seeded Texas A&M facing Florida at 4:30 and top-seeded Tennessee playing Vandy in the nightcap.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Jaylin Williams will remain in NBA Draft, forgo his remaining eligibility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Arkansas basketball star Jaylin Williams announced today he would be staying in the 2022 NBA Draft and will forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility. Williams put the news out on social media this afternoon thanking his teammates, coaches and all of Razorback Nation. Last season with the Razorbacks, he averaged 10.9 points, […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Hoover, AL
Sports
State
Florida State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson: Jaylin Williams stays in NBA Draft, newcomers on campus

FAYETTEVILE, AR- (KNWA)- On this week’s Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson, the basketball insider talks about why he think Jaylin Williams stayed in the NBA Draft instead of coming back to Arkansas and he also touches on a couple of teams he has worked out with in the last few days. Eleven newcomers are […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Bohannon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Baseball Tournament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

New executive order targets local police agencies

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a new executive order targeting military weapons won’t have a huge impact on its department. On Wednesday, president Joe Biden signed an executive order that will prohibit the transfer or purchase of some military grade weapons to local law enforcement agencies. The ban includes […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy