As hearing on 'deputy gangs' opens, testimony adds to years of allegations

Archbishop José H. Gomez of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles tested positive for COVID-19, church officials confirmed Friday. He is fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Firefighters working to put out flames that were showing from a North Hollywood commercial building had to shift to a defensive battle Saturday evening after the roof collapsed at the front of the structure. The fire was reported at 5:09 p.m. at 6881 N. Troost Ave., said the Los Angeles...
GOP Rep. Young Kim is running in a new, more conservative Orange County district. Her sudden spending and red-meat messaging to the Republican base reflects the new challenges posed by redistricting. Source: Los Angeles Times.
In an effort to encourage voter turnout for the 2022 primary election, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting a mobile voting center at Dodger Stadium. This is the second time that the team has partnered with the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to use the stadium as a voting center. The...
