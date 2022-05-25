Stockton police search for suspects in February killing

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are asking for help in identifying two people of interest in the killing of David Carlos.

Police said David Carlos was shot outside of South Side Market on Airport Way around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. Carlos was sitting in his car when the shooting happened.

Police said Carlos was shot several times and was taken to a local hospital, where he died days later.

(Photo by Stockton Police Department)

Police described one of the people of interest as a “heavy set” man in his mid-20s. He was wearing glasses, dark clothing, and a black sweatshirt with a BBB logo on the front.

The other person may still be in his teens.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

