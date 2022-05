The Michigan board of canvassers on Thursday booted from the August primary ballot one Oakland County candidate, and allowed two more to remain on the ballot. The board addressed more than 30 candidates’ issues, with problems ranging from missing dates, in some cases petition pages copied in such a way that instructions to circulators were cut off; and petitions where the signatures, which were verified as fake, were copied for other candidates.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO