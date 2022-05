Graduates from the top 50 non-UK universities can apply to come to the UK through a new visa scheme.The Government hopes its “high potential individual” route, which launches on Monday May 30, will attract the “brightest and best”, at the beginning of their careers, to come and work in the UK.Successful applicants with a bachelor’s or masters will be given a two-year work visa, while PhD-holders can apply for a three-year visa.Government guidance states that beneficiaries can then “switch to other long-term employment visas, if you meet the eligibility requirements”.The route is open to graduates from the top 50 non-UK...

