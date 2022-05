A man whose hands were left unusable by scleroderma has been given a new lease of life after what is believed to be the world’s first double hand transplant for the condition.Steven Gallagher, 48, was diagnosed with scleroderma, an autoimmune disease that causes scarring of the skin and internal organs, after he developed an unusual rash on his cheeks and nose about 13 years ago, and pains in his right arm.Doctors initially said it could be lupus, then thought it was carpal tunnel syndrome and he underwent an operation, but when the pain returned in both arms he was referred...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO