Bloomington, Ind. – The No. 5 LSU women’s track and field team closed out the 2022 NCAA East Prelims with 11 more bids to the national meet on Saturday at the Robert C. Haugh Complex. Pair the 11 bids from tonight with the three from Thursday and the LSU women will have a total of 14 scoring opportunities in two weeks at the NCAA Championships.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO