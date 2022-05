The Texas A&M Aggies played much better during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships on Saturday but didn’t matter until late in the second round. After shooting a 20-over-par 300 on Friday, the Aggies followed that up with a 7-over-par 287 to finish with a 36-hole total of 27-over-par 587. But, while the Aggies got better, so did the rest of the field. At one point, when the Aggies finished as one of the early groups, they were in a tie for 24th place.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO