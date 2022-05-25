Police beat for Wednesday, May 25

Galesburg Police just before 8:30 pm on Sunday, May 22nd, responded to the Weinberg Arcade in downtown Galesburg for a well-being check. Dispatch advised officers a male subject had climbed the fire escape of the building. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies were already on the scene speaking with 46-year-old Kevin M. Wilson of Galesburg who was on the roof of the building standing on the ledge. According to police reports, Wilson was heavily intoxicated. Sheriff’s deputies and officers told Wilson to come down and he slowly complied. When Wilson reached the bottom, law enforcement asked why he was up there to which Wilson said he was just using the restroom. Wilson became agitated and began yelling at officers – who had trouble understanding what he was saying due to his slurred speech. He was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. Wilson was charged with Trespassing and Public Intoxication.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO